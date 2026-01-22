Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
22.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: World Long Drive is Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / World Long Drive, a sportainment tour that holds the largest annual domestic professional golf event not associated with the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, or the LPGA is comprised of over 8 events domestically and internationally all culminating for the season finale World Long Drive Championship, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026. World Long Drive tour and championship is owned and operated by GF Sports and Entertainment based out of New York, NY.

Shawn Tilger, President of GF Sports and Entertainment will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about World Long Drive at www.worldlongdrive.com and GF Sports and Entertainment at www.gfsportsandentertainment.com.

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the World Long Drive management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About GF Sports and Entertainment

Founded in 2015 by New York-based private equity firm GF Capital, GF Sports & Entertainment is a live events and sports media company focused on building and growing enduring sports franchises. The company acquires, operates, and incubates scalable sports and entertainment properties, delivering premium live experiences, compelling global content, and long-term value for fans, partners, and investors. GF Sports & Entertainment's portfolio includes the Nexo Dallas Open, the Ottawa Black Bears, and World Long Drive. Learn more at www.GFCap.com.

Media Contact:

Angela Lang
Tony Fay PR
214.548.0827
angela@tonyfaypr.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/world-long-drive-is-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1129544

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
