National Bar Association President Ashley L. Upkins To Join Demand Diversity Roundtable Panel

Upkins to Participate in Public Strategy Session on Defending Equal Opportunity

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Ashley L. Upkins, President of the National Bar Association , will join a panel at the National Urban League's Demand Diversity Roundtable on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Moderated by National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, the convening will present new nationwide polling on public support for equal opportunity and marshal cross-sector strategies to address the accelerating rollback of civil rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The Demand Diversity Roundtable will convene a broad cross-section of leaders including Marc H. Morial (National Urban League) and Ashley L. Upkins (National Bar Association), alongside representatives from civil rights, civic engagement, faith, business, media, academic, and democracy organizations, for a public strategy session on defending equity and equal opportunity. The event will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET at the National Press Club Ballroom and will be livestreamed on NUL.org and @naturbanleague on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

One year after launching the Demand Diversity Roundtable, the National Urban League reconvenes leaders across sectors to assess intensified federal actions affecting diversity, equity, inclusion, and civil rights protections; to surface lessons learned; and to develop a coordinated advocacy agenda. The 2026 Roundtable will feature groundbreaking polling that challenges prevailing political narratives about equal opportunity and will inform next-phase strategies to protect a multiracial democracy.

For more information or livestream access, visit NUL.org .

