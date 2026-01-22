Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Bar Association President Ashley L. Upkins To Join Demand Diversity Roundtable Panel

Upkins to Participate in Public Strategy Session on Defending Equal Opportunity

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Ashley L. Upkins, President of the National Bar Association, will join a panel at the National Urban League's Demand Diversity Roundtable on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Moderated by National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, the convening will present new nationwide polling on public support for equal opportunity and marshal cross-sector strategies to address the accelerating rollback of civil rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The Demand Diversity Roundtable will convene a broad cross-section of leaders including Marc H. Morial (National Urban League) and Ashley L. Upkins (National Bar Association), alongside representatives from civil rights, civic engagement, faith, business, media, academic, and democracy organizations, for a public strategy session on defending equity and equal opportunity. The event will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM ET at the National Press Club Ballroom and will be livestreamed on NUL.org and @naturbanleague on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

One year after launching the Demand Diversity Roundtable, the National Urban League reconvenes leaders across sectors to assess intensified federal actions affecting diversity, equity, inclusion, and civil rights protections; to surface lessons learned; and to develop a coordinated advocacy agenda. The 2026 Roundtable will feature groundbreaking polling that challenges prevailing political narratives about equal opportunity and will inform next-phase strategies to protect a multiracial democracy.

For more information or livestream access, visit NUL.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Janie Mackenzie
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856.473.2166

SOURCE: National Bar Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/national-bar-association-president-ashley-l.-upkins-to-join-demand-diversity-roundtable-1129822

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.