Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drills 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 meters including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 metres with 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 meters at Chicken Mountain, Flat Gold Project

364 Gram-Metre Near-Surface Drill Intercept Anchors New High-Grade Corridor
Assay Results Pending from 34 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional drill assay results from the Company's flagship 99,800-acre Flat Gold Project in Southwest Alaska. Results are highlighted by a 364 gram-metre intercept at Chicken Mountain returning 9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m, including 15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, with a bonanza-grade interval of 104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m (hole CMR25-084), see Figure 1. The hole ended in mineralization at 54.86 m, indicating strong down-dip and along-strike expansion potential.
Assay results from 42 drill holes are reported herein - 4 diamond core holes and 38 reverse circulation ("RC") holes - representing approximately 3,950 metres ("m") of drilling from the Company's 18,373?m 2025 program. Drilling targeted step-out expansion and early-stage resource delineation in the southern portion of the Chicken Mountain intrusion.
CEO Commentary
"There aren't many times in your career when you can announce a 364 gram-meter intercept and follow that with '...and by the way, the project boasts a 100% drill success across 176 drill holes,' " stated Tony Reda, President and CEO. "That combination is rare in exploration. Every single hole hit gold, which we believe is evidence of a very robust mineralizing gold system. Furthermore, the bonanza-grade intercept in drill hole CMR25-084 demonstrates that the Chicken Mountain system can generate high grades within mappable structural corridors."
"And we're only scratching the surface.... literally. The fact that 65% of our holes ended in mineralization, including a 425-metre-long drill hole, means we're drill-limited, not geology-limited. When you combine that depth extent with our demonstrated 3-kilometer strike length at Chicken Mountain, you start to see the scale potential here."
"We're systematically advancing toward a maiden mineral resource estimate while maintaining substantial blue-sky exploration upside across our 99,800-acre land package. With assays pending from 34 additional drill holes and aggressive drilling planned for 2026, our shareholders can expect continuous news flow and another exciting year ahead."
Chicken Mountain Video and Figures
Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics
364 Gram-Metre Bonanza Intercept Anchors a New Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridor, see Figure 3 and 4.
2. 100% Drill Success Rate
3. Significant Resource Expansion Potential
4. Multiple Interpreted Higher-Grade Corridors Emerging, see Figure 2
2. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 1
3. Central Chicken Mountain Corridor 2
4. Northern Chicken Mountain Corridor
5. Adit Higher-Grade Corridor
6. Alpha Bowl Higher-Grade Corridor
Key Drill Highlights Reported Today
CMR25-084 (Bonanza grade intercept)
104.23 g/t Au over 3.05 m, within
15.73 g/t Au over 22.86 m, all within
9.94 g/t Au over 36.58 m
RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 54.86 m
CMD25-027
4.79 g/t Au over 5.00 m, within
1.77 g/t Au over 16.00 m, all within
0.74 g/t Au over 95.00 m
1.07 g/t Au over 13.00 m, and
0.61 g/t Au over 83.00 m, all within
0.52 g/t Au over 118.00 m
Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 322.17 m
CMR25-080
1.09 g/t Au over 25.91 m, within
0.62 g/t Au over 89.92 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m
CMR25-091
1.02 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within
0.55 g/t Au over 72.54 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 80.16 m
CMR25-100
1.27 g/t Au over 15.24 m, and
1.09 g/t Au over 9.14, all within
0.49 g/t Au over 115.82 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 121.92 m
CMR25-073
1.08 g/t Au over 13.72 m, and
0.96 g/t Au over 10.67 m, all within
0.46 g/t Au over 91.44 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 91.44 m
CMD25-029
0.83 g/t Au over 49.00 m, within
0.45 g/t Au over 179.00 m
Diamond drill hole drill ending in mineralization; total hole 321.56 m
Results Summary
A summary of the results released today for the 38 RC holes are presented by drill section in Table 1, and a summary of the four diamond drill core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 38 RC and four core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.
Assay Results From 34 Additional Holes Pending
Remaining 2025 resource delineation drilling at Chicken Mountain
Exploration drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential
First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets
Follow up drilling at Golden Apex
Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted, and validated
Table?1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 1*?
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CMR25-069
25.91
44.20
18.29
0.49
RC
including
28.96
30.48
1.52
1.17
TD=44.20 m
with
36.58
42.67
6.10
0.77
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-070
38.11
83.84
45.73
0.55
RC
including
38.11
77.74
39.63
0.62
TD=105.18 m
with
56.40
77.74
21.34
0.78
End in Min: Yes
89.94
105.18
15.24
0.33
CMR25-073
0.00
91.44
91.44
0.46
RC
including
12.19
28.96
16.76
0.75
TD=91.44 m
with
15.24
25.91
10.67
0.96
End in Min: Yes
and including
74.68
88.39
13.72
1.08
TD=91.44 m
End in Min: Yes
86.87
88.39
1.52
6.22
CMR25-076
64.01
92.96
28.96
0.52
RC
including
71.63
89.92
18.29
0.71
TD=103.63 m
with
79.25
89.92
10.67
1.00
End in Min: No
and with
83.82
85.34
1.52
4.57
CMR25-077
15.24
51.82
36.58
0.37
RC
including
18.29
32.00
13.72
0.52
TD=53.34 m
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-080
1.52
91.44
89.92
0.62
RC
including
9.14
18.29
9.14
0.78
TD=91.44 m
and including
38.10
64.01
25.91
1.09
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-083
1.52
33.53
32.00
0.79
RC
including
9.14
28.96
19.81
1.06
TD=77.24 m
End in Min: Yes
38.10
77.72
39.62
0.39
including
50.29
53.34
3.05
1.18
and including
62.48
67.06
4.57
0.78
CMR25-084
1.52
38.10
36.58
9.94
RC
including
13.72
36.58
22.86
15.73
TD=54.86 m
with
13.72
16.76
3.05
104.23
End in Min: Yes
44.20
47.24
3.05
0.64
51.82
54.86
3.05
1.01
CMR25-086
0.00
42.67
42.67
0.48
RC
including
1.52
6.10
4.57
0.80
TD=96.01 m
End in Min: Yes
28.96
39.62
10.67
0.97
including
28.96
32.00
3.05
1.82
with
36.58
39.62
3.05
1.27
48.77
96.01
47.24
0.51
including
51.82
70.10
18.29
0.73
with
89.92
96.01
6.10
1.11
CMR25-087
0.00
48.77
48.77
0.51
RC
including
0.00
3.05
3.05
0.65
TD=74.68 m
and including
10.67
19.81
9.14
1.61
End in Min: Yes
with
12.19
13.72
1.52
7.06
CMR25-090
0.00
32.00
32.00
0.40
RC
including
6.10
30.48
24.38
0.48
TD=32.00 m
with
13.72
19.81
6.10
0.89
End in Min: Yes
and with
27.43
30.48
3.05
0.54
CMR25-091
7.62
80.16
72.54
0.55
RC
including
9.14
67.06
57.91
0.62
TD=80.16 m
with
13.72
41.15
27.43
0.88
End in Min: Yes
with
18.29
39.62
21.34
1.02
*All reported intercepts are reported as?downhole lengths,?as insufficient data exists to?determine?true widths. Select composites?utilizing?0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with?a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the?cut-off inclusion.??
Table?1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 2*?
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMR25-072
1.52
7.62
6.10
0.66
RC
including
6.10
7.62
1.52
2.36
TD=65.53 m
End in Min: Yes
13.72
24.38
10.67
0.39
including
19.81
24.38
4.57
0.69
35.05
41.15
6.10
0.34
including
38.10
41.15
3.05
0.53
48.77
65.53
16.76
0.30
51.82
59.44
7.62
0.47
CMR25-074
0.00
48.78
48.78
0.25
RC
including
32.01
39.63
7.62
0.79
TD=82.32 m
End in Min: No
CMR25-078
47.24
64.01
16.76
0.34
RC
including
51.82
56.39
4.57
0.66
TD=50.29 m
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-081
12.19
24.38
12.19
0.50
RC
including
12.19
16.76
4.57
1.09
TD=44.20 m
End in Min: No
CMR25-082
0.00
16.76
16.76
0.30
RC
9.14
10.67
1.52
0.81
TD=19.81 m
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-085
32.00
97.54
65.53
0.31
RC
including
51.82
53.34
1.52
1.14
TD=99.06 m
and including
62.48
68.58
6.10
0.68
End in Min: Yes
and including
73.15
82.30
9.14
0.70
CMR25-088
1.52
51.82
50.29
0.32
RC
including
3.05
10.67
7.62
0.41
TD=79.25 m
and including
42.67
45.72
3.05
0.48
End in Min: Yes
56.39
79.25
22.86
0.20
including
56.39
57.91
1.52
0.90
CMR25-089
4.57
57.91
53.34
0.45
RC
including
4.57
21.34
16.76
0.60
TD=57.91 m
with
9.14
16.76
7.62
0.97
End in Min: Yes
with
13.72
16.76
3.05
1.61
and including
35.05
41.15
6.10
0.54
and including
47.24
54.86
7.62
0.89
with
51.82
54.86
3.05
1.64
CMR25-092
13.72
73.15
59.44
0.29
RC
including
16.76
33.53
16.76
0.44
TD=74.68 m
and including
44.20
48.77
4.57
0.65
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-093
0.00
60.96
60.96
0.42
RC
including
10.67
15.24
4.57
0.64
TD=60.96 m
and including
47.24
60.96
13.72
1.01
End in Min: Yes
with
53.34
60.96
7.62
1.59
CMR25-096
6.10
68.58
62.48
0.34
RC
including
7.62
28.96
21.34
0.58
TD=106.68 m
with
7.62
13.72
6.10
0.92
End in Min: Yes
82.30
106.68
24.38
0.25
including
102.11
103.63
1.52
1.04
*All reported intercepts are reported as?downhole lengths,?as insufficient data exists to?determine?true widths. Select composites?utilizing?0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with?a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the?cut-off inclusion.??
Table?1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 3*?
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMR25-094
3.05
89.92
86.87
0.19
RC
including
6.10
12.19
6.10
0.41
TD=89.92 m
and including
35.05
42.67
7.62
0.30
End in Min: Yes
and including
86.87
89.92
3.05
0.49
CMR25-095
13.72
24.38
10.67
0.26
RC
including
13.72
15.24
1.52
0.85
TD=53.34m
End in Min: Yes
CMR25-097
44.20
83.82
39.62
0.37
RC
including
51.82
54.86
3.05
0.36
TD=85.34m
and including
57.91
77.72
19.81
0.49
End in Min: Yes
with
57.91
73.15
15.24
0.53
CMR25-100
3.05
118.87
115.82
0.49
RC
including
18.29
54.86
36.58
0.95
TD=121.92 m
with
21.34
30.48
9.14
1.09
End in Min: No
and with
39.62
54.86
15.24
1.27
CMR25-102
15.24
83.82
68.58
0.35
RC
including
18.29
32.00
13.72
0.56
TD=83.82
with
27.43
32.00
4.57
1.12
End in Min: Yes
and including
38.10
45.72
7.62
0.47
and including
57.91
60.96
3.05
1.45
CMR25-104
9.14
38.10
28.96
0.27
RC
including
9.14
22.86
13.72
0.38
TD=90.01
End in Min: Yes
42.67
96.01
53.34
0.40
including
54.86
77.72
22.86
0.66
with
57.91
64.01
6.10
1.20
with
57.91
60.96
3.05
1.79
CMR25-105
7.62
59.44
51.82
0.29
RC
including
9.14
13.72
4.57
0.46
TD=59.44 m
and including
21.34
27.43
6.10
0.80
End in Min: Yes
with
24.38
25.91
1.52
2.05
CMR25-106
12.19
35.05
22.86
0.62
RC
including
19.81
35.05
15.24
0.82
TD=35.05
with
24.38
35.05
10.67
0.95
End in Min: Yes
*All reported intercepts are reported as?downhole lengths,?as insufficient data exists to?determine?true widths. Select composites?utilizing?0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with?a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the?cut-off inclusion.??
Table?1. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain RC Drill Results Line 4*?
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMR25-098
4.57
60.96
56.39
0.41
RC
including
28.96
44.20
15.24
1.05
TD=79.25 m
with
36.58
42.67
6.10
2.09
End in Min: Yes
and including
57.91
60.96
3.05
0.76
74.68
99.06
24.38
0.39
including
76.20
80.77
4.57
0.47
and including
94.49
96.01
1.52
2.70
CMR25-099
3.05
68.58
65.53
0.25
RC
including
13.72
15.24
1.52
1.28
TD=83.82 m
and including
44.20
51.82
7.62
0.65
End in Min: Yes
with
50.29
51.82
1.52
1.95
and including
57.91
64.01
6.10
0.40
74.68
83.82
9.14
0.36
including
80.77
82.30
1.52
0.73
CMR25-101
6.10
36.58
30.48
0.17
RC
including
18.29
19.81
1.52
0.54
TD=109.73 m
End in Min: No
70.10
74.68
4.57
1.21
CMR25-103
102.11
106.68
4.57
0.31
RC
TD=106.68 m
End in Min: Yes
*All reported intercepts are reported as?downhole lengths,?as insufficient data exists to?determine?true widths. Select composites?utilizing?0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with?a maximum 3.2m continuous (two sample) below the?cut-off inclusion.??
Table?2. Significant Highlights Chicken Mountain Diamond Drill Core Assay Results Line 1*
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
CMD25-027
29.00
38.00
9.00
0.30
Core
including
29.00
34.00
5.00
0.45
TD=322.17 m
End in Min: Yes
52.00
60.00
8.00
0.72
including
59.00
60.00
1.00
4.61
65.00
183.00
118.00
0.52
including
91.00
174.00
83.00
0.61
with
100.00
127.00
27.00
0.71
and with
147.00
153.00
6.00
1.15
and with
161.00
174.00
13.00
1.07
189.00
223.00
34.00
0.41
including
196.00
203.00
7.00
1.14
227.00
322.17
95.17
0.74
with
235.00
239.00
4.00
1.08
and including
255.00
258.00
3.00
0.86
and including
263.00
272.00
9.00
1.85
and including
276.00
292.00
16.00
1.77
with
282.00
292.00
10.00
2.65
with
282.00
287.00
5.00
4.79
CMD25-029
0.00
107.00
107.00
0.25
Core
including
69.00
94.00
25.00
0.35
TD=321.56
with
76.00
84.00
8.00
0.42
End in Min: Yes
and including
99.00
107.00
8.00
0.39
with
99.00
105.00
6.00
0.42
125.00
304.00
179.00
0.45
including
170.00
174.00
4.00
0.60
and including
204.00
253.00
49.00
0.83
with
206.00
236.00
30.00
0.87
and with
242.00
251.00
9.00
1.21
and including
275.00
288.00
13.00
0.65
with
278.00
282.00
4.00
1.39
CMD25-032
1.70
83.00
81.30
0.42
Core
including
7.00
22.56
15.56
0.56
TD=271.76 m
with
16.00
22.56
6.56
0.82
End in Min: No
and including
45.00
47.00
2.00
0.53
and including
53.00
62.00
9.00
0.85
with
54.00
59.00
5.00
1.24
and including
71.00
78.00
7.00
0.90
105.00
182.00
77.00
0.45
and including
131.00
152.00
21.00
0.67
with
131.00
141.00
10.00
1.04
and including
156.00
182.00
26.00
0.51
with
163.00
177.00
14.00
0.64
236.00
249.00
13.00
1.04
including
241.00
249.00
8.00
1.62
CMD25-034
3.00
41.00
38.00
0.33
Core
including
3.00
15.00
12.00
0.46
TD=279.20 m
and including
24.00
35.00
11.00
0.42
End in Min: Yes
46.00
86.00
40.00
0.25
including
84.00
86.00
2.00
1.08
95.00
109.00
14.00
0.34
including
97.00
106.00
9.00
0.43
117.00
271.00
154.00
0.25
including
129.00
131.00
2.00
1.60
and including
184.00
187.00
3.00
0.76
and including
193.00
194.00
1.00
1.08
and including
204.00
206.00
2.00
0.56
and including
213.00
227.00
14.00
0.87
with
215.00
224.00
9.00
1.16
*All reported intercepts are reported as?downhole lengths,?as insufficient data exists to?determine?true widths. Select composites?utilizing?0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with?a?maximum 3.2m continuous below cut-off inclusion.??
Table?3. Drill Hole Details at Chicken Mountain
Hole No.
Type
Azimuth (o)
Dip (o)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Prospect
Purpose
CMD25-027
DDH
120
-55
322.17
552448
6916970
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-029
DDH
120
-55
321.56
552587
6916886
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-032
DDH
120
-55
251.76
552654
6916850
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMD25-034
DDH
120
-55
279.20
552709
6916816
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-069
RC
120
-55
44.20
552545
6916743
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-070
RC
120
-70
105.20
552545
6916743
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-071
RC
120
-55
16.80
552564
6916500
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-072
RC
120
-60
65.53
552564
6916500
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-073
RC
120
-55
91.45
552567
6916730
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-074
RC
120
-55
82.30
552593
6916483
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-075
RC
120
-75
48.80
552592
6916484
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-076
RC
120
-55
99.10
552611
6916699
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-077
RC
120
-75
53.34
552610
6916699
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-078
RC
120
-50
71.62
552629
6916469
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-079
RC
120
-75
24.40
552628
6916469
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-080
RC
120
-55
91.44
552663
6916670
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-081
RC
120
-55
44.20
552667
6916451
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-082
RC
120
-75
19.81
552666
6916451
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-083
RC
120
-55
77.72
552710
6916641
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-084
RC
120
-65
54.90
552710
6916641
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-085
RC
120
-55
99.10
552684
6916442
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-086
RC
120
-55
96.01
552750
6916621
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-087
RC
120
-75
76.68
552750
6916621
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-088
RC
120
-55
79.25
552740
6916419
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-089
RC
120
-75
57.91
552739
6916420
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-090
RC
120
-55
32.00
552805
6916588
Chicken Mountain
Resource Delineation
CMR25-091
RC
120
-75
80.80
552804
6916589
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-092
RC
120
-55
74.70
552827
6916386
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-093
RC
120
-75
61.00
552827
6916386
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-094
RC
120
-55
89.92
552637
6916349
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-095
RC
120
-75
53.34
552636
6916349
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-096
RC
120
-55
106.70
552888
6916359
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-097
RC
120
-55
85.34
552681
6916319
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-098
RC
120
-55
99.10
552769
6916150
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-099
RC
120
-75
83.82
552769
6916150
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-100
RC
120
-55
121.92
552723
6916290
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-101
RC
120
-55
109.72
552819
6916125
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-102
RC
120
-55
83.82
552784
6916259
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-103
RC
120
-55
106.70
552896
6916091
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-104
RC
120
-55
96.01
552826
6916231
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-105
RC
120
-75
59.44
552825
6916232
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
CMR25-106
RC
120
-55
35.10
552870
6916204
Chicken Mountain
Exploration
Qualified Person??
Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed,?verified?and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc.,?P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person?in accordance with?Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.??
The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were?submitted?to MSA's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA's Prince George, British Columbia facility to?expedite?analysis times. At either?lab?the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). ?Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using?PhotonAssayTM?(CPA-Au1). If?additional?nominal 500-gram?PhotonAssay?TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All?initial?PhotonAssay?TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.??
QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of?approximately every?25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits???
Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska,?utilizing?strict Chain of Custody protocols.???
On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,?
Tony Reda??
President and Chief Executive Officer??
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at?investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com. ?
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations
This news release?contains?"forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements?herein?that are not statements of historical fact may be?deemed?to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at?Tectonic's?projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.
This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data
In addition, this release?contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles,?mineralogy?and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not?demonstrate?the economic viability of any mineral deposit.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.
Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those?anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic?disclaims?any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether?as a result of?new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
