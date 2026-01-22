Spatial Computing Startup Nucleus4D Raises $1.5M to Digitize the Built World

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Nucleus4D (Nucleus), a spatial computing company operating at the intersection of real estate, immersive media, and artificial intelligence, has closed a $1.5 million pre-seed round to accelerate its mission of digitizing the built world and enabling the next generation of physical AI and world models.

The round was backed by Antler and South Loop Ventures, with participation from strategic angel investors across real estate, artificial intelligence, and immersive technology.

Nucleus co-founder and CEO Navjeet Chhina said the idea for the company emerged from repeatedly encountering the same problem across two different industries. In real estate, buyers and renters often arrive at properties disappointed by how photos, videos, and legacy 3D tours fail to accurately resemble reality, and the creation of this media is often expensive and inefficient. In immersive 3D production, teams spend significant time recreating environments that are difficult to reuse beyond a single project.

That insight led Chhina and his co-founders, Paulin Byusa (former Meta) and Miran Brajsa (former Verizon), to launch Nucleus as a spatial computing platform rather than a single-purpose media product. Unlike legacy virtual tour solutions, Nucleus transforms real-world spaces into high-fidelity, interactive digital twins using advanced spatial capture, 3D Gaussian splatting (3DGS), and AI-driven reconstruction.

With Nucleus, what used to require multiple people, tools, and pipelines can now be generated from a single on-site capture: immersive self-guided tours, live virtual showings, cinematic video, floor plans, measurements, and structured spatial data. That same data can later be reused as training input for large world models and other physical AI systems.

"The legacy tools used previously were never designed to accurately represent physical space in a way that both people and machines could understand," said Chhina. "As AI systems move into the physical world, they will need accurate, reusable representations of real environments. We are building the infrastructure to make that possible."

Since launch in Q3 2025, Nucleus has showcased more than 25 million square feet of residential, commercial, and hospitality space on its platform, reflecting growing adoption among real estate media companies, brokers, and enterprise customers. Nucleus is also the first 3DGS company to receive approval to list immersive experiences within a leading online real estate listing service and marketplace.

The new capital will be used to expand the company's engineering and product teams, scale capture and processing infrastructure, and accelerate platform development across Nucleus' web-based viewer, live collaboration tools, and spatial data pipeline.

While the company is currently focused on real estate and hospitality, its broader ambition is to create a foundational spatial data layer that allows physical environments to be experienced, analyzed, and understood by both humans and machines.

