Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has acquired via an option agreement the sizeable, prospective Prospect Or's Dream Epithermal Gold Project (the "Project"), located in north-central New Brunswick. The Project underlying the option agreement comprises 29 mineral claims totaling 15,923 hectares that are situated along and adjacent to a 30-kilometre section of the Moose Lake Fault (Figure 1).

Epithermal-style quartz vein boulders and adjacent outcrop at the east end of the property were first discovered in the summer of 2025 and there is no record of historical sampling or exploration work on much of the property outside of the nearby Skull Zone.

Prospect Or's Dream Project Highlights

New gold discovery in 2025 by prospectors Tim Lavoie and Pierre-Luc Guitard;

Identified a boulder field and outcrop of low-sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing quartz veins hosted within rhyolite, andesite and granites over a minimum 7.2-kilometre strike length;

Assays from preliminary prospecting with values up to 735 ppb gold;

District scale property comprising 15,923 hectares in 29 mineral claims (726 units);

Located along a 30-kilometre extent of the prospective Moose Lake Fault; and

Other prospects within the area include Blitzen, Skull, Moose Lake, Stewart, and Pringle Brook.

"We are very excited to acquire this large, early-stage epithermal gold project in an emerging gold district in north-central New Brunswick. The discovery, through traditional prospecting of a large area of gold-bearing epithermal quartz veins in this new environment along the Moose Lake Fault highlights the potential of this area to host a significant precious metals deposit. The shear magnitude of the epithermal-style quartz vein boulder field and adjacent outcrop we witnessed on a site visit in late October was significant. Early-stage prospecting has identified a minimum strike length of 7.2 kilometres, indicating the potential for discovery of a large low-sulphidation epithermal gold system in a region of the province previously unrecognized for precious metals deposition.

The acquisition of the Prospect Or's Dream Project fits with the Company's strategy of acquiring early-stage precious and critical metal projects that offer good value and discovery upside for our shareholders, and highlights our belief that New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada are under-explored and present a compelling opportunity for exploration and discovery.

Our technical team will be completing a full compilation of historic data on the Project in the coming weeks and will undertake planning for a spring/summer field program in 2026."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

2025 Prospecting Program

Prospecting in the summer of 2025 by prospectors Tim Lavoie and Pierre-Luc Guitard resulted in the discovery of a field of numerous angular and sub-angular boulders and nearby outcrop of epithermal textured quartz veins. Prospecting resulted in the collection of 132 rock float and outcrop samples* with gold assays ranging from 1 ppb gold up to 735 ppb gold with 28 samples assaying over 100 ppb gold (Figures 1 and 2). Many of the quartz veins sampled show evidence of forming in a low-sulphidation epithermal environment including the presence of chalcedonic silica banding and bladed quartz texture (Figures 3, 4, and 5).

Sampling at the Pringle Brook occurrence returned 3 samples of epithermal quartz veins that assayed 420, 430, and 570 ppb gold (Figure 1).

While the gold assays to date from rock float and grab samples do not exhibit high gold grades (e.g. > 5.0 g/t gold), these results are indicative of a gold bearing near-surface epithermal gold system hosted within Sheephouse Brook volcanic rocks and the South Branch Northwest Miramichi granite that extends over an approximate 7.2 kilometres strike extent along and adjacent to the Moose Lake Fault in the central part of the property.

Project Geology

The Project is centred along a 30 kilometre section of the Moose Lake-Tomogonops-Tozer Fault system ("Moose Lake Fault Zone" or "MLFZ"), a regional-scale fault zone that separates middle to late Ordovician volcanic and sedimentary rocks of the Sheephouse Brook Group and Cambrian to Lower Ordovician Miramichi Group to the south of the MLFZ from Middle to late Ordovician Tetagouche and California Lake groups to the north of the MLFZ. Regionally, the Tetagouche and California Lake groups are host to volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits of the Bathurst camp (Figures 1 and 2).

The less explored Sheephouse Brook and Miramichi groups are preferentially intruded by Late Ordovician Clearwater Lake and Stony Brook felsic porphyritic intrusives amongst others.

All rocks on both sides of the fault are intruded by Late Silurian to Early Devonian North Pole and South Branch Northwest Miramichi granites, particularly on the western side of the property, indicating that the area has been subject to episodic intrusive and deformation and faulting from the Late Ordovician to the Devonian.

There are several NW-SE striking faults that form splays off of the main MLFZ including the Kagoot Brook Fault, Hubbards Pond Fault, Clearwater Stream Fault, Sheephouse Brook Fault, Mahals Brook Fault, Mountain Brook Fault, and the Pringle Broom Fault.

Option Agreement and Payment Details

The Company has acquired the Prospect Or's Dream property (covering 29 mineral claims) from the Optionor under an option agreement dated January 21, 2026. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Project by paying $10,000 in cash and issuing 141,000 common shares upon signing; with $120,000 in cash and $260,000 in cash and/or common shares payable over a four-year period ending January 21, 2030. The Optionor retains a two percent (2%) net smelter royalty (the "NSR") on the sales of metals and minerals mined from the property with 1% of the NSR purchasable by the Company for $1,000,000. Magna Terra has a Right of First Refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

All share issuances will be based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 10-day volume weighted average price on the date a payment is due, and the Company elects to make such payment in common shares. As such, the maximum number of common shares issuable by the Company with respect to the potential share consideration payable for the option agreement is 5,341,000 common shares.

The common shares which may be issued under the agreement will be subject to a regulatory four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance and are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Prospect Or's Dream Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/281217_ce9a9609b4aeaae9_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing the geology, rock sample locations and gold grade of quartz vein float and outcrop at the Prospect Or's Dream Project, highlighting the 7.2 kilometre long trend adjacent to the Moose Lake Fault Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/281217_ce9a9609b4aeaae9_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Field photographs of epithermal quartz vein boulders from the Prospect Or's Dream Project, with photo of prospectors Tim Lavoie (right) and Pierre-Luc Guitard (left).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/281217_ce9a9609b4aeaae9_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Field photograph of chalcedonic silica banding within an epithermal quartz vein boulder from the Prospect Or's Dream Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/281217_ce9a9609b4aeaae9_008full.jpg

Figure 5: Field photograph of bladed quartz within an epithermal quartz vein boulder from the Prospect Or's Dream Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/281217_ce9a9609b4aeaae9_009full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to AGAT Laboratories at Thunder Bay, Ontario and were analysed via method (202-552) Fire Assay - Trace Au, ICP-OES finish (50g charge).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 24.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp. (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

