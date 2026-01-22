Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.

DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to a final depth of 239 meters to expand the mineralization in WD-25-01 at depth.

was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to a final depth of 239 meters to expand the mineralization in WD-25-01 at depth. DDH WD-25-04 was successful, with 40m of mineralization, first intersected at 158 meters and continuing to approximately 198 meters. Once again, secondary Copper, both Covellite and Bornite was present in the hole.

was successful, with 40m of mineralization, first intersected at 158 meters and continuing to approximately 198 meters. Once again, secondary Copper, both Covellite and Bornite was present in the hole. At 158 meters, copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) was found in contact with sheared, graphitic sediments.

Between 162.0 and 183 meters, the drill hole intersected a sequence of sheared silicified volcanics (rhyolite) with parallel bands of 5 - 8% sulphides including pyrite and chalcopyrite.

At 183 meters, the volume of sulphides increases to 50- 60% with visible pyrite and chalcopyrite, the contrast in mineralization styles shown in Figure 1, the chalcopyrite occurring as both mineralized bands and as disseminations Figure 3.

The sulphide mineralization in the drill hole occurs within silicified volcanics, the base of section brecciated before transitioning to sediments.

FIGURE 1: Cu bearing VMS mineralization.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_003full.jpg

FIGURE 2: Chalcopyrite (CuFeS2) and Covellite (CuS) mineralization.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_004full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_005full.jpg

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director, stated, "Drilling continues to intersect massive to semi massive copper bearing mineralization in the western portion of the Wedge. The mineralized sheared rhyolite encountered in the drill hole is significant, now appearing in numerous holes with variable amounts of Cu bearing sulphides. Again, the presence of Covellite +/- Bornite confirms the presence of a significant Cu bearing system. When modeled, this unit will assist in targeting future drill holes since it is generally flanked by massive VMS."

FIGURE 3: Chalcopyrite occuring both mineralized bands and dissminations (top), VMS mineralization (bottom).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_006full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_007full.jpg

Patrick J Cruickshank, CEO & Director, stated, "Our drill program successes continue with this 40m intersect of mineralization in this 4th drill hole WD-25-04. This is the 4th Hole of a planned 7, designed by our Technical Team headed by Mike Dufresne and Gary Lohman. The programs successes to date displays the hard work from all the 3D modelling of historical data, new geophysical work by our team and most important, our compilation, interpretation and hours of consultations with experts such as Jim Walker, PhD, from the ever-supportive NB DEM Team in Bathurst. Our Team is already laying the groundwork for the 2nd Phase of the Wedge program and the Tribag, West Wedge Program for this spring, testing this string of anomalies stretching over 6 kms west of our Wedge Deposit. The closing of our oversubscribed Financing ensures an extensive 2026-2027 Exploration Program at all four projects in our portfolio including our return to Nine Mile Brook. Our financial strength should allow us to have a lengthy program this year with the luxury of not having to raise for the foreseeable future reducing dilution risk for our shareholders. We look forward to continuing to update our shareholders with the completion of this program and the release of our Certified Assays."





FIGURE 4: Grey, Silicified Rhyolite, an important host of mineralization in the VMS System in the BMC.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_008full.jpg

FIGURE 5: Drill Hole Location, WD-25-04

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/281206_0e26c4f324bc2989_009full.jpg

All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked, and cut for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for sulphide confirmation - filtering and width identification in definition for sampling core for ALS Global. A total of (57) samples have been identified for Base and Precious Metals analysis, including Antimony, and have been shipped to ALSGlobal, Moncton, New Brunswick for Rush processing.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values, (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 (T) (506) 804-6117

www.ninemilemetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281206

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.