BetVision combines low latency streams with integrated betslips, stats and micro markets into a single interactive player.

BetVision for Tennis to be available across the Australian Open as well as ITF competitions through Genius Sports' partnership with Infront Bettor.

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) has launched BetVision for Tennis in time for the ongoing Australian Open, enhancing the live betting experience for sportsbook customers worldwide.

BetVision transforms the live betting experience by combining low latency live streams with integrated betslips, official game stats and micro markets all within a single interactive player that is proven to increase average stake size, time in stream and player retention.

Through its video content partnership with Infront Bettor, Genius Sports' BetVision for Tennis will cover the Australian Open as well as International Tennis Federation ("ITF") competitions and will be available as an enhanced option for Infront's customers.

BetVision was first launched in 2023 and now covers the NFL, Serie A, Ligue 1, Brasileiro Série A and dozens of international basketball leagues worldwide. It has been successfully integrated with many of the world's largest sportsbooks.

As part of its partnership with Infront Bettor, Genius Sports provides robust integrity services across ITF and Tennis Australia competitions to help safeguard the integrity of tennis. Genius Sports' Bet Monitoring System analyses global betting data across over 60,000 ITF matches a year and cross-references it with real-time predictive algorithms to automatically identify potentially suspicious betting activity.

Infront also work closely with the ITF and the International Tennis Integrity Agency ("ITIA") to invest in and uphold the highest standards of integrity across tennis.

"Approximately 90% of tennis bets are placed in-play and our BetVision solution will take this to a completely different level for our sportsbook partners," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "Starting with the ongoing Australian Open one of the premier events in the global tennis calendar we will provide customers worldwide with an experience that is interactive, instant and immersive, helping to drive significant increases in handle, repeat sessions and viewing time."

"Our partnership with tennis provides a great opportunity for in-play innovation, and BetVision brings the betting experience to life in a way that feels natural, allowing sportsbooks to deepen engagement," said Chris Catling, Head of Infront Bettor. "We are always looking at new innovations for our clients, and this is an example of how our partnership with Genius Sports helps us unlock new value from live content for rightsholders while giving bettors a product that feels built for how they watch today."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalised marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

