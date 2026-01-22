Anzeige
WKN: A1JB5S | ISIN: US7403674044 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IU
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:10
83,50 Euro
-1,18 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PREFERRED BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREFERRED BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5084,0015:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preferred Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Preferred Bank ("the Bank") reported net income of $34.8 million or $2.79 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a decrease in net income of $1.1 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $4.6 million over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to last year was primarily due to an occupancy charge of $8.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to a correction in the adoption of ASC 842, Lease Accounting. The decrease in net income from the prior quarter was due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $1.8 million and a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million. The primary reason for the decrease in net interest income was due to the decline in market interest rates. The Bank sold two large OREO properties during the quarter resulting in a gain of $3.6 million, recorded in noninterest income and total OREO expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.82%
  • Return on average equity was 17.59%
  • Total loans increased by $182.3 million or 3.1%, linked quarter
  • Total deposits increased by $115.8 million, or 1.9%, linked quarter
  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter was 31.2%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to report fourth quarter net income of $34.8 million or $2.79 per share and for the full year 2025, net income of $133.6 million or $10.41 per share, which makes our profitability among the top echelon of the banking industry.

"The Bank's net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.74%, a decrease from third quarter, due mainly to the interest rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve in September and December. However, market rates on deposits have not kept pace with the rate cuts as competition for deposits remains elevated.

"Our loan growth for the quarter was $182.3 million or 12.4% on an annualized basis as we have seen an increase in loan demand. Deposit growth for the quarter was $115.8 million or 7.4% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loan and deposit growth was $413.6 million and $428.6 million, respectively.

"During the quarter, we sold two large OREO properties for a gain between the two. Therefore, total nonperforming assets decreased from the prior quarter. However, total criticized assets increased by $97.5 million due to the placing of a large relationship into classified status during the quarter. The provision for credit loss was $4.3 million for the quarter.

"It seems that most economists in the country have a positive economic outlook for 2026. We are also seeing our customers have an improved outlook. Barring any sudden and significant changes in government policy, we are hopeful to increase our growth rate in the new year."

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $70.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a $1.3 million decrease from the $71.3 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $802,000 increase over the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was due to a decrease in the loan and overnight fed funds rate from the Federal Reserve interest rate ease that occurred in September as this quarter saw the full effect of that rate ease. Since a majority of the Bank's loans are tied to the Prime rate, interest on loans was down from the prior quarter which was partially offset by a decrease in deposit rates. The increase in net interest income over the same quarter last year was due to a larger decrease in interest expense than the decrease in interest income. The Bank has made significant efforts to decrease rates on deposits and the results this quarter are indicative of that effort. The Bank's net interest margin contracted in the quarter to 3.74% from 3.92% last quarter and down from the 4.06% net interest margin recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $8.1 million compared with $3.6 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase over the same quarter last year was mainly due to a $3.6 million gain on sale of OREOs and increase in letter of credit (LC) fee income of $431,000, an increase in other income of $517,000 partially offset by a decrease in service charges of $216,000. In comparison to the prior quarter, the gain on sale of OREOs drove the increase as did an increase in other income of $744,000.

Noninterest Expense- Total noninterest expense was $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and compared to $28.2 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase over the prior quarter was mainly due to a $1.8 million write-down of the Bank's OREO property which was subsequently sold as well as other OREO expenses of $1.6 million. This was partially offset by a decrease in personnel expense of $1.1 million which was due to a decrease in incentive compensation. The decrease from the same quarter last year was due again to the $8.1 million charge to occupancy expense in the fourth quarter of last year which was previously mentioned. This was partially offset by an increase in OREO expense of $3.5 million. The Bank's efficiency ratio came in at 31.2% for the quarter which compares to 28.7% last quarter and to 38.8% in the same quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate ("ETR") of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for the same quarter last year and the same as the 29.5% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The Bank's ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Year-to-Date Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $133.6 million or $10.41 per diluted share compared to $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share last year. Net interest income declined from 2024 to 2025 however the provision for credit losses declined from $12.1 million in 2024 to $9.1 million in 2025. Additionally, noninterest income increased by $6.0 million over 2024 levels partially offset by noninterest expense which increased by $1.6 million in 2025. On a percentage basis, the increase in diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was higher than the increase in net income due to common stock repurchases which occurred in late 2024 and throughout 2025.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2025 were $6.05 billion, an increase of $413.6 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.35 billion, an increase of $428.6 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.60 billion, an increase of $677.7 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing totaled $51.3 million, up from the $17.6 million as of September 30, 2025. This represents an increase from the prior quarter of $33.7 million. The main reason for the increase was due to placing a $19.5 million well-secured multi-family loan into nonaccrual status during the quarter. As previously mentioned, total criticized assets increased during the quarter from $151.0 million as of September 30, 2025 to $248.5 million at year-end. The increase is mainly due to a $123.1 million relationship consisting of nine loans; seven commercial real estate loans totaling $121.0 million and two unsecured credits totaling $2.0 million which were downgraded during the quarter. This was partially offset by the sale of $49.1 million of OREO during the quarter. Four of the loans which were downgraded are the subject of lawsuit which was previously disclosed by another financial institution. The weighted average LTV and DCR of the real estate loans that were downgraded was 65.7% and 1.14x respectively, so it is not expected that there will be any significant loss content in these loans. During the fourth quarter, the Bank disposed of one OREO property with a book value of $37.1 million at a price which yielded a net gain on sale of $3.6 million. (This sale was reported in the third quarter press release however it was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025). In addition, the Bank also disposed of its long held OREO in Santa Barbara, however, it was sold at a small gain after a valuation charge of $1.8 million. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans for the quarter were $0 compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the prior quarter and compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.3 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.0 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank's allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.30% of loans as compared to 1.27% in the prior quarter and 1.27% at the end of 2024.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's tangible capital ratio was 10.38%, the leverage ratio was 10.54%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.26% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.47%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank's leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank's fourth quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon, January 22, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing "Preferred Bank." There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 855-669-9658 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 5, 2026; the passcode is 4064016.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank's future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government's monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank's website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188
AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
PFBC@finprofiles.com

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, September 30, December 31,
2025 2025 2024
Interest income:
Loans, including fees - 109,747 - 110,645 - 111,596
Investment securities 14,677 15,977 14,013
Fed funds sold 209 228 249
Total interest income 124,633 126,850 125,858
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand 16,952 17,562 18,245
Savings 55 67 85
Time certificates 34,543 34,792 37,030
FHLB borrowings 1,783 1,794 0
Subordinated debt 1,325 1,325 1,325
Total interest expense 54,658 55,540 56,685
Net interest income 69,975 71,310 69,173
Provision for credit losses 4,300 2,500 2,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 65,675 68,810 67,173
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 545 625 761
Letters of credit fee income 2,408 2,421 1,977
BOLI income 105 105 102
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned 3,609 - -
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities 132 - -
Net gain on sale of loans 93 56 112
Other income 1,202 458 685
Total noninterest income 8,094 3,665 3,637
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits 13,101 14,240 13,279
Net occupancy expense 2,430 2,297 10,110
Business development and promotion expense 163 238 340
Professional services 2,091 1,494 1,606
Office supplies and equipment expense 375 361 396
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 3,465 463 155
Other 2,752 2,405 2,360
Total noninterest expense 24,377 21,498 28,246
Income before provision for income taxes 49,392 50,977 42,564
Income tax expense 14,570 15,038 12,343
Net income - 34,822 - 35,939 - 30,221
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic - 2.85 - 2.90 - 2.29
Diluted - 2.79 - 2.84 - 2.25
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic 12,210,077 12,384,924 13,190,696
Diluted 12,479,124 12,634,174 13,442,294
Cash dividends per common share - 0.80 - 0.75 - 0.75
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31, Change
2025 2024 -
Interest income:
Loans, including fees - 427,767 445,139 -3.9-
Investment securities 57,790 62,854 -8.1-
Fed funds sold 898 1,103 -18.6-
Total interest income 486,455 509,096 -4.4-
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand 67,275 87,951 -23.5-
Savings 262 323 -18.9-
Time certificates 138,154 142,894 -3.3-
FHLB borrowings 4,647 0 100.0-
Subordinated debt 5,300 5,300 0.0-
Total interest expense 215,638 236,468 -8.8-
Net interest income 270,817 272,628 -0.7-
Provision for credit losses 9,100 12,100 -24.8-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 261,717 260,528 0.5-
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 2,521 3,172 -20.5-
Letters of credit fee income 9,406 7,188 30.9-
BOLI income 417 420 -0.8-
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned 3,609 - 100.0-
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities 132 - 100.0-
Net gain on sale of loans 596 659 -9.5-
Other income 2,838 2,126 33.5-
Total noninterest income 19,519 13,565 43.9-
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits 56,427 53,648 5.2-
Net occupancy expense 9,292 15,420 -39.7-
Business development and promotion expense 1,103 1,250 -11.8-
Professional services 6,743 6,711 0.5-
Office supplies and equipment expense 1,541 1,781 -13.5-
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 6,938 2,234 210.6-
Other 9,645 9,016 7.0-
Total noninterest expense 91,689 90,060 1.8-
Income before provision for income taxes 189,547 184,033 3.0-
Income tax expense 55,915 53,371 4.8-
Net income - 133,632 - 130,662 2.3-
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic - 10.61 - 9.79 8.4-
Diluted - 10.41 - 9.64 8.0-
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic 12,594,305 13,347,004 -5.6-
Diluted 12,837,442 13,554,266 -5.3-
Dividends per share - 3.05 - 2.85 7.0-
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31, December 31,
2025 2024
(Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 807,098 - 765,515
Fed funds sold 20,000 20,000
Cash and cash equivalents 827,098 785,515
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,749 20,021
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 566,186 348,706
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value - 2,214
Loans 6,054,264 5,640,615
Less allowance for credit losses (78,992- (71,477-
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,030- (9,234-
Loans, net 5,966,242 5,559,904
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 3,510 14,991
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,064 8,462
Bank-owned life insurance 10,712 10,433
Accrued interest receivable 34,154 33,561
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 69,978 58,346
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000
Deferred tax assets 42,464 47,402
Income tax receivable 3,396 2,195
Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,531 13,182
Other assets 5,081 3,497
Total assets- 7,601,165 - 6,923,429
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits- 699,160 - 704,859
Interest bearing deposits: 2,205,914 2,026,965
Savings 30,376 30,150
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,754,273 1,477,931
Other time certificates 1,655,723 1,676,943
Total deposits 6,345,446 5,916,848
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000 -
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,706 148,469
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,327 21,623
Operating lease liabilities 35,107 16,990
Accrued interest payable 16,513 16,517
Other liabilities 42,589 39,830
Total liabilities 6,811,688 6,160,277
Shareholders' equity 789,477 763,152
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 7,601,165 - 6,923,429
Book value per common share- 64.83 - 57.86
Number of common shares outstanding 12,177,588 13,188,776
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
20252025202520252024
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income- 124,633 - 126,850 - 120,443 - 114,529 - 125,858
Interest expense 54,658 55,540 53,569 51,871 56,685
Interest income before provision for credit losses 69,975 71,310 66,874 62,658 69,173
Provision for credit losses 4,300 2,500 1,600 700 2,000
Noninterest income 8,094 3,665 3,762 3,998 3,637
Noninterest expense 24,377 21,498 22,445 23,369 28,246
Income tax expense 14,570 15,038 13,744 12,563 12,343
Net income- 34,822 - 35,939 - 32,847 - 30,024 - 30,221
Earnings per share
Basic- 2.85 - 2.90 - 2.61 - 2.27 - 2.29
Diluted- 2.79 - 2.84 - 2.57 - 2.23 - 2.25
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets 1.82- 1.93- 1.85- 1.76- 1.74-
Return on average equity 17.59- 18.64- 17.55- 15.62- 15.81-
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.74- 3.92- 3.85- 3.75- 4.06-
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.27- 1.16- 1.26- 1.37- 1.62-
Efficiency ratio 31.22- 28.67- 31.78- 35.06- 38.79-
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00- 0.11- 0.00- -0.01- 0.47-
Ratios as of period end:
Tangible common equity ratio 10.38- 10.38- 10.26- 10.96- 11.02-
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.54- 10.66- 10.73- 11.52- 11.33-
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.26- 11.34- 11.18- 11.86- 11.80-
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.26- 11.34- 11.18- 11.86- 11.80-
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.47- 14.56- 14.43- 15.15- 15.11-
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.30- 1.27- 1.29- 1.28- 1.27-
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans1.54x4.24x1.41x0.91x1.89x
Average balances:
Total securities- 586,950 - 583,302 - 503,861 - 402,754 - 350,732
Total loans 5,947,814 5,753,801 5,623,010 5,555,010 5,542,558
Total earning assets 7,439,767 7,234,568 6,984,272 6,780,438 6,788,487
Total assets 7,585,940 7,382,265 7,121,047 6,905,249 6,920,325
Total time certificate of deposits 3,402,304 3,330,241 3,321,327 3,164,766 3,144,523
Total interest bearing deposits 5,651,369 5,501,767 5,345,308 5,244,243 5,220,655
Total deposits 6,336,242 6,169,728 6,005,486 5,886,163 5,905,127
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,000,042 5,850,376 5,614,737 5,392,735 5,369,092
Total equity 785,581 764,766 750,535 779,339 760,345
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,
2025 2024
Interest income- 486,455 - 509,096
Interest expense 215,638 236,468
Interest income before provision for credit losses 270,817 272,628
Provision for credit losses 9,100 12,100
Noninterest income 19,519 13,565
Noninterest expense 91,689 90,060
Income tax expense 55,915 53,371
Net income- 133,632 - 130,662
Earnings per share
Basic- 10.61 - 9.79
Diluted- 10.41 - 9.64
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets 1.84- 1.91-
Return on average equity 17.35- 17.85-
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.81- 4.08-
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.26- 1.32-
Efficiency ratio 31.58- 31.47-
Net charge-off to average loans 0.03- 0.35-
Average balances:
Total securities- 519,898 - 352,416
Total loans 5,721,077 5,396,844
Total earning assets 7,111,910 6,697,118
Total assets 7,250,857 6,830,252
Total time certificate of deposits 3,305,380 2,939,543
Total interest bearing deposits 5,436,967 5,138,380
Total deposits 6,100,829 5,849,300
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,716,508 5,286,725
Total equity 770,058 732,058
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 827,098 - 815,459 - 796,257 - 925,183 - 785,515
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 18,749 19,034 19,456 19,745 20,021
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 566,186 569,115 577,040 390,096 348,706
Loans:
Real estate - Mortgage:
Real estate-Residential- 783,136 - 793,217 - 767,620 - 779,462 - 790,069
Real estate-Commercial 3,028,762 2,890,990 2,868,308 2,897,956 2,840,771
Total Real Estate - Mortgage 3,811,898 3,684,207 3,635,928 3,677,418 3,630,840
Real estate - Construction:
R/E Construction - Residential 282,808 285,623 291,343 306,283 296,580
R/E Construction - Commercial 387,759 323,897 303,354 269,065 287,185
Total real estate construction loans 670,567 609,520 594,697 575,348 583,765
Commercial and industrial 1,563,504 1,570,423 1,501,188 1,374,379 1,418,930
SBA 8,053 7,630 7,741 7,104 6,833
Consumer and others 242 231 56 164 247
Gross loans 6,054,264 5,872,011 5,739,610 5,634,413 5,640,615
Allowance for credit losses on loans (78,992- (74,692- (73,830- (72,274- (71,477-
Net deferred loan fees (9,030- (9,956- (11,940- (9,652- (9,234-
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale- 5,966,242 - 5,787,363 - 5,653,840 - 5,552,487 - 5,559,904
Loans held for sale- - - - - - - - - 2,214
Net loans- 5,966,242 - 5,787,363 - 5,653,840 - 5,552,487 - 5,562,118
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets- 3,510 - 52,609 - 13,755 - 13,650 - 14,991
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 69,978 73,874 74,783 63,612 58,346
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000
Other assets 134,402 135,340 128,629 120,319 118,732
Total assets- 7,601,165 - 7,467,794 - 7,278,760 - 7,100,092 - 6,923,429
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand- 699,160 - 654,302 - 675,102 - 730,270 - 704,859
Interest bearing demand 2,205,914 2,205,865 2,004,135 2,099,987 2,026,965
Savings 30,376 31,087 34,333 32,631 30,150
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,754,273 1,699,757 1,681,026 1,531,715 1,477,931
Other time certificates 1,655,723 1,638,662 1,683,737 1,678,132 1,676,943
Total deposits- 6,345,446 - 6,229,673 - 6,078,333 - 6,072,735 - 5,916,848
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000 200,000 200,000 - -
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,706 148,647 148,588 148,529 148,469
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 23,327 24,874 30,645 20,956 21,623
Other liabilities 94,209 88,958 73,534 79,268 73,337
Total liabilities- 6,811,688 - 6,692,152 - 6,531,100 - 6,321,488 - 6,160,277
Equity:
Common stock, no par value- 210,882 - 210,882 - 210,882 - 210,882 - 210,882
Additional paid-in capital 105,105 103,235 101,088 99,603 95,791
Treasury stock (293,406- (277,351- (271,005- (214,406- (201,172-
Retained earnings 780,637 755,587 728,891 705,360 685,108
Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,741- (16,711- (22,196- (22,835- (27,457-
Total shareholders' equity- 789,477 - 775,642 - 747,660 - 778,604 - 763,152
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 7,601,165 - 7,467,794 - 7,278,760 - 7,100,092 - 6,923,429
PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,		 Three months ended
September 30,		 Three months ended
December 31,
2025 2025 2024
InterestAverage InterestAverage InterestAverage
AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1,2)- 5,947,986 - 109,7477.32- - 5,754,073 - 110,6457.63- - 5,543,215 - 111,5968.01-
Investment securities(3) 586,950 5,8833.98- 583,302 6,2574.26- 350,732 3,5664.04-
Federal funds sold 20,337 2094.08- 20,000 2284.52- 20,172 2494.91-
Other earning assets 884,494 8,8863.99- 877,193 9,8114.44- 874,368 10,5464.80-
Total interest earning assets 7,439,767 124,7256.65- 7,234,568 126,9416.96- 6,788,487 125,9577.38-
Deferred loan fees, net (9,739- (10,686- (9,808-
Allowance for credit losses on loans (74,738- (72,784- (75,474-
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 11,055 10,071 10,626
Bank furniture and fixtures 7,887 7,945 8,866
Right of use assets 28,344 19,153 28,570
Other assets 183,364 193,998 169,058
Total assets- 7,585,940 - 7,382,265 - 6,920,325
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand and savings- 2,249,065 - 17,0073.00- - 2,171,526 - 17,6293.22- - 2,076,132 - 18,3303.51-
TCD $250K or more 1,725,674 17,2203.96- 1,686,710 17,4064.09- 1,481,219 17,5144.70-
Other time certificates 1,676,630 17,3234.10- 1,643,531 17,3864.20- 1,663,304 19,5164.67-
Total interest bearing deposits 5,651,369 51,5513.62- 5,501,767 52,4213.78- 5,220,655 55,3604.22-
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000 1,7833.54- 200,000 1,7943.56- - 00.00-
Subordinated debt, net 148,673 1,3253.54- 148,609 1,3253.54- 148,434 1,3253.55-
Total interest bearing liabilities 6,000,042 54,6583.61- 5,850,376 55,5403.77- 5,369,092 56,6854.20-
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 684,873 667,961 684,472
Lease liability 32,626 22,908 25,486
Other liabilities 82,818 76,255 80,930
Total liabilities 6,800,359 6,617,500 6,159,980
Shareholders' equity 785,581 764,766 760,345
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 7,585,940 - 7,382,266 - 6,920,325
Net interest income - 70,067 - 71,401 - 69,272
Net interest spread 3.04- 3.19- 3.18-
Net interest margin 3.74- 3.92- 4.06-
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits- 684,873 - 667,961 - 684,472
Interest bearing deposits 5,651,369 51,5513.62- 5,501,767 52,4213.78- 5,220,655 55,3604.22-
Total Deposits- 6,336,242 - 51,5513.23- - 6,169,728 - 52,4213.37- - 5,905,127 - 55,3603.73-
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
Net loan fee income of $1.4 million, $1.7 million and $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months ended December 31,
2025 2024
InterestAverage InterestAverage
AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:
Loans(1,2)- 5,723,854 - 427,7677.47- - 5,398,916 - 445,1398.24-
Investment securities(3) 519,898 21,4294.12- 352,416 14,2574.05-
Federal funds sold 20,267 8984.43- 20,397 1,1035.41-
Other earning assets 847,891 36,7434.33- 925,389 48,9945.29-
Total interest earning assets 7,111,910 486,8376.85- 6,697,118 509,4937.61-
Deferred loan fees, net (9,908- (10,301-
Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,859- (76,448-
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 11,094 10,624
Bank furniture and fixtures 8,120 9,537
Right of use assets 20,686 23,997
Other assets 181,814 175,725
Total assets- 7,250,857 - 6,830,252
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest bearing demand/ savings- 2,131,587 - 67,5373.17- - 2,198,837 - 88,2744.01-
TCD $250K or more 1,635,567 67,3584.12- 1,403,663 69,1764.93-
Other time certificates 1,669,813 70,7964.24- 1,535,880 73,7184.80-
Total interest \bearing deposits 5,436,967 205,6913.78- 5,138,380 231,1684.50-
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 130,959 4,6473.55- - 00.00-
Subordinated debt, net 148,582 5,3003.57- 148,344 5,3003.57-
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,716,508 215,6383.77- 5,286,725 236,4684.47-
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 663,862 710,920
Lease liability 24,572 20,931
Other liabilities 75,857 79,618
Total liabilities 6,480,799 6,098,194
Shareholders' equity 770,058 732,058
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity- 7,250,857 - 6,830,252
Net interest income - 271,199 - 273,025
Net interest spread 3.07- 3.13-
Net interest margin 3.81- 4.08-
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits- 663,862 - 710,920
Interest bearing deposits 5,436,967 205,6913.78- 5,138,380 231,1684.50-
Total Deposits- 6,100,829 - 205,6913.37- - 5,849,300 - 231,1683.95-
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
Net loan fee income of $5.0 million and $4.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Year Ended
December 31, 2025December 31, 2024
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period - 71,477 - 78,355
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial 8 19,028
Mini-perm Real Estate 1,749 -
Total Charge-Offs 1,757 19,028
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial 172 50
Total Recoveries 172 50
Net Charge-Offs 1,585 18,978
Provision for Credit Losses: 9,100 12,100
Balance at End of Period - 78,992 - 71,477
Average Loans Held for Investment - 5,721,077 - 5,396,844
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period - 6,054,264 - 5,640,615
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.03- 0.35-
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.30- 1.27-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
