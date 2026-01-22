Outfit7 Limited: Outfit7 Welcomes Artem Kadykov as New VP of Marketing

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the global mobile entertainment company behind the Talking Tom & Friends family franchise, which has surpassed 26 billion downloads to date, has announced the appointment of Artem Kadykov as its new VP of Marketing.

Artem joins Outfit7 from SYBO, where he led marketing initiatives for successful mobile games. He brings over ten years of mobile gaming experience, with expertise in marketing strategy, team leadership, and global growth strategies.

Reflecting on his appointment, Artem said: "I was drawn to Outfit7 by the genuine joy Talking Tom & Friends brings to millions of people. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and be part of the team that defines what's next for the company's future."

Artem's appointment comes as Outfit7 enters a new phase of growth. In the first quarter alone, the company is launching a Barbie collaboration within the Talking Tom & Friends universe and debuting the Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super toy line. This expansion is further marked by the launch of PlayValley, a new division focused on building instantly engaging games for both mobile and PC. Together, these projects reinforce Outfit7's commitment to creating memorable entertainment that looks great, plays well, and feels good.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times, and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program.

