Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 14:10 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Outfit7 Limited: Outfit7 Welcomes Artem Kadykov as New VP of Marketing

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, the global mobile entertainment company behind the Talking Tom & Friends family franchise, which has surpassed 26 billion downloads to date, has announced the appointment of Artem Kadykov as its new VP of Marketing.

Artem joins Outfit7 from SYBO, where he led marketing initiatives for successful mobile games. He brings over ten years of mobile gaming experience, with expertise in marketing strategy, team leadership, and global growth strategies.

artem-outfit7-photo (1)

Reflecting on his appointment, Artem said: "I was drawn to Outfit7 by the genuine joy Talking Tom & Friends brings to millions of people. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and be part of the team that defines what's next for the company's future."

Artem's appointment comes as Outfit7 enters a new phase of growth. In the first quarter alone, the company is launching a Barbie collaboration within the Talking Tom & Friends universe and debuting the Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super toy line. This expansion is further marked by the launch of PlayValley, a new division focused on building instantly engaging games for both mobile and PC. Together, these projects reinforce Outfit7's commitment to creating memorable entertainment that looks great, plays well, and feels good.

For more information and the latest company news, visit www.outfit7.com.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times, and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

For more information contact:
media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e5d767e-a2cc-475c-a0cb-be49d43886cb


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.