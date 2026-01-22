Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: 851271 | ISIN: US4158641070 | Ticker-Symbol: HA7
20.01.26 | 16:59
15,500 Euro
-3,73 % -0,600
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 14:10 Uhr
115 Leser
Enviri Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation

  • Ranked No. 55 on Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100, released during the World Economic Forum in Davos
  • No. 2 in the Commercial Services & Supplies industry

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced it has been named to Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, a leading annual ranking released during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This is Enviri's first time on the Global 100.

"Being recognized on the Global 100 reflects how our team is scaling real solutions for the world's most difficult environmental challenges," said Enviri's Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "We're focused on the work that matters - reducing waste, recovering materials, and operating safely for both our employees and communities in which we operate."

Enviri is ranked No. 55 overall and No. 2 in the Commercial Services & Supplies industry. The Company also placed No. 3 in the Waste Management peer group and No. 1 among U.S. peers.

Corporate Knights evaluated 8,229 public companies against global industry peers for the 2026 ranking, using a rules-based methodology focused on a streamlined set of key performance indicators. New this year is a "sustainable revenue momentum" metric designed to highlight companies that are growing sustainable solution sales the fastest. The full ranking and methodology are available on corporateknights.com.

Enviri's sustainability strategy is grounded in its six core values and focuses on helping customers safely manage complex industrial and specialty waste streams while working cooperatively with its stakeholder communities, reducing risk to the environment, and creating value for its shareholders. Enviri's 2024 ESG Report is available at enviri.com/sustainability.

About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
dmartin@enviri.com (mailto:dmartin@enviri.com)		Media Contact
Karen Tognarelli
+1.717.480.6145
ktognarelli@enviri.com (mailto:ktognarelli@enviri.com)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
