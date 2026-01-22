Anzeige
22.01.2026
Trawick International Limited, in Partnership with Greenlight Insurance Services Ltd, Both Trawick Holdings Companies, Secures Broker Registration to Support Group Market Access

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International Limited, in support and partnership with its sister company, Greenlight Insurance Services Ltd, both part of the Trawick Holdings group, confirms that a new Lloyd's registered brokerage has been established within the group.

The Lloyd's brokerage operates under Greenlight Insurance Services Ltd, trading as Trawick International, and provides the Trawick Holdings group with direct access to the Lloyd's insurance market for the purpose of placing business on behalf of its insurance brands.

The broker registration enables the group to support placement, capacity access, and programme structuring across its portfolio, including Greenlight and Trawick International, in line with applicable regulatory and market requirements.

Greenlight and Trawick International will continue to operate separately as Lloyd's coverholders in the UK and the United States respectively, holding delegated underwriting authority from Lloyd's syndicates where appointed. The establishment of a dedicated Lloyd's broker within the group provides additional flexibility in how risks are placed while maintaining clear separation between brokerage and underwriting functions.

The brokerage will be led by Tim Gowler, Head of Risk Management, EMEAA, Trawick International, who will report to Claire Hargreaves. Tim has worked with the Trawick group for a number of years and brings more than 35 years of experience operating within the Lloyd's market. He was closely involved in the broker registration process and will be responsible for the ongoing management and governance of the brokerage.

"I started my career as a home service insurance agent in rural Alabama. Today, our companies are spread across the US, Mexico, Canada, Cayman, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Africa and Asia.

As proud as I am of all that has been accomplished, I never imagined this," said Daryl Trawick, Founder and CEO of Trawick Holdings. "To see our group join a list of 350-400 brokers globally with Lloyd's of London is deeply meaningful to me."

The broker registration reflects the group's continued focus on strong governance, appropriate market access, and the long-term development of its specialty insurance capabilities.

About Trawick International Limited

Trawick International Ltd is the UK arm of the Trawick Group, providing specialist insurance distribution and support services to the Lloyd's and wider London market. The Group operates internationally across travel, health, and specialty lines, with a focus on delegated authority arrangements, regulatory oversight, and long-term market partnerships. The establishment of the UK brokerage reflects the Group's continued commitment to the London market and its underwriting community.

About Trawick Holdings

Trawick Holdings is a global insurance group supporting a portfolio of specialty insurance brands, including Trawick International and Greenlight. The group focuses on delivering innovative travel, health, and specialty insurance solutions through strong underwriting partnerships and a growing international market presence.

Media Contact
Emily Tarkany
Vice President, Marketing
Trawick International
Emily.Tarkany@TrawickInternational.com


