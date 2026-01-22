Chinese manufacturer Sungrow has introduced a new utility string inverter, a three-phase hybrid inverter for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, and a liquid-cooled energy storage system.Sungrow has developed several new products for utility-scale and C&I solar projects, including a utility string inverter, a three-phase hybrid inverter, and a liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system. The new products include the SG465HX utility string inverter, the PowerStack ST255CS liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system, and the SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter for C&I applications. "The latest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...