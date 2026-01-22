Darling Ingredients Replaces Three Security and Networking Vendors with Cato Networks, Adopts SASE Platform

Move to a single, cloud-native platform delivers $750K+ in annual savings while strengthening security across 260+ global sites

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Darling Ingredients has selected Cato as its preferred SASE provider to consolidate a fragmented vendor environment, reduce complexity and costs, and modernize global connectivity and security.

As the largest publicly traded company transforming materials from the animal agriculture and food industries into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy, Darling Ingredients' global IT footprint relied on a patchwork of security and networking point solutions built over time. The company used three security and networking vendors with four consoles across SD-WAN, physical and virtual firewalls, URL filtering, and VPN for remote access. These tools were used to connect and secure more than 260 global sites, approximately 16,000 employees, 14 data centers, and four private points of presence (PoPs).

By using the Cato SASE Platform, Darling Ingredients can better scale and protect itself from cybersecurity incidents. With Cato, Darling Ingredients:

Saved $750,000+ annually in operational costs: Accomplished by consolidating vendors from three to one, simplifying global IT operations, and reducing contractor and licensing costs.

Accomplished by consolidating vendors from three to one, simplifying global IT operations, and reducing contractor and licensing costs. Accomplished faster threat evaluation and neutralization: Decreased the manual compilation of threat activity to one-third (down 66%), while blocking 2+ million threats per month.

Decreased the manual compilation of threat activity to one-third (down 66%), while blocking 2+ million threats per month. Reduced resources required for priority one (P1) incidents up to 83%: Lowered the number of people needed to resolve critical incidents from 10-12 responders to 2-3 responders.

"We wanted a single vendor that could do it all," said David Daniels, director of enterprise technology at Darling Ingredients. "Cato stood out as a platform that our cybersecurity team was excited about."

"By choosing Cato Networks, Darling Ingredients replaced multiple tools with multiple consoles from multiple vendors with a single, cloud-native platform and single console," said Giorgio Weston, senior vice president of customer experience at Cato Networks. "With a SASE platform, Cato enables Darling Ingredients not only to strengthen security, accelerate troubleshooting, and reduce operational costs, but also to scale and evolve their IT and security strategy in the future as their business grows."

Resources

To learn more about the Darling Ingredients' story, read the case study.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications

press@catonetworks.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darling-ingredients-replaces-three-security-and-networking-vendors-with-cato-networks-adopts-sase-platform-302667343.html