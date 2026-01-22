Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895117 | ISIN: US2372661015 | Ticker-Symbol: 43D
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 13:55
35,810 Euro
+0,56 % +0,200
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,49035,92015:30
35,49035,92015:30
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 14:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Darling Ingredients Replaces Three Security and Networking Vendors with Cato Networks, Adopts SASE Platform

Move to a single, cloud-native platform delivers $750K+ in annual savings while strengthening security across 260+ global sites

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Darling Ingredients has selected Cato as its preferred SASE provider to consolidate a fragmented vendor environment, reduce complexity and costs, and modernize global connectivity and security.

As the largest publicly traded company transforming materials from the animal agriculture and food industries into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy, Darling Ingredients' global IT footprint relied on a patchwork of security and networking point solutions built over time. The company used three security and networking vendors with four consoles across SD-WAN, physical and virtual firewalls, URL filtering, and VPN for remote access. These tools were used to connect and secure more than 260 global sites, approximately 16,000 employees, 14 data centers, and four private points of presence (PoPs).

By using the Cato SASE Platform, Darling Ingredients can better scale and protect itself from cybersecurity incidents. With Cato, Darling Ingredients:

  • Saved $750,000+ annually in operational costs: Accomplished by consolidating vendors from three to one, simplifying global IT operations, and reducing contractor and licensing costs.
  • Accomplished faster threat evaluation and neutralization: Decreased the manual compilation of threat activity to one-third (down 66%), while blocking 2+ million threats per month.
  • Reduced resources required for priority one (P1) incidents up to 83%: Lowered the number of people needed to resolve critical incidents from 10-12 responders to 2-3 responders.

"We wanted a single vendor that could do it all," said David Daniels, director of enterprise technology at Darling Ingredients. "Cato stood out as a platform that our cybersecurity team was excited about."

"By choosing Cato Networks, Darling Ingredients replaced multiple tools with multiple consoles from multiple vendors with a single, cloud-native platform and single console," said Giorgio Weston, senior vice president of customer experience at Cato Networks. "With a SASE platform, Cato enables Darling Ingredients not only to strengthen security, accelerate troubleshooting, and reduce operational costs, but also to scale and evolve their IT and security strategy in the future as their business grows."

Resources

  • To learn more about the Darling Ingredients' story, read the case study.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/darling-ingredients-replaces-three-security-and-networking-vendors-with-cato-networks-adopts-sase-platform-302667343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.