Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hui Huliau Announces Acquisition of Advantaged Solutions, LLC

WAIANAE, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Hui Huliau announced the acquisition of Advantaged Solutions, LLC, an IT services and solutions company specializing in finance and logistics systems modernization, enterprise resource planning cloud implementation, and supply chain management.

Advantaged Solutions supports customers across the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency, and multiple civilian federal agencies.

As part of the acquisition, Advantaged Solutions' leadership team will remain in place. Harold Goode will continue to serve as President, and Eric Fernandez will continue in his role as Executive Vice President, ensuring continuity for customers, mission partners, and ongoing programs.

"Joining the Hui Huliau family of companies underscores our commitment to building strategic alliances that deliver sustainable value. Their deep cultural knowledge and community-centered approach strengthen our ability to operate responsibly while advancing economic opportunity. Together, we are creating a strategic company to better serve our clients and communities," said Harold Goode, President of Advantaged Solutions.

Terry Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Hui Huliau, said the acquisition reflects a shared focus on mission execution and long-term relationships. "Advantaged Solutions brings specialized expertise in modernizing complex logistics and warehouse environments, along with a leadership team trusted by its customers. We are pleased to welcome them to Hui Huliau and support their continued growth while maintaining the relationships and performance their customers rely on."

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization that owns a portfolio of companies, including small businesses that participate in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development program. Profits from federal contracting activities support nonprofit programs that expand education and economic opportunity and help preserve Native Hawaiian culture and language.

Hui Huliau companies have successfully performed work in 41 countries. Corporate offices are located in Hawaii, Florida, Oklahoma, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.huihuliau.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Sharrock
Sr. Vice President Marketing
jsharrock@huihuliau.com

SOURCE: Hui Huliau



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/hui-huliau-announces-acquisition-of-advantaged-solutions-llc-1129953

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.