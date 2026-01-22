Hui Huliau Announces Acquisition of Advantaged Solutions, LLC

WAIANAE, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Hui Huliau announced the acquisition of Advantaged Solutions, LLC, an IT services and solutions company specializing in finance and logistics systems modernization, enterprise resource planning cloud implementation, and supply chain management.

Advantaged Solutions supports customers across the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency, and multiple civilian federal agencies.

As part of the acquisition, Advantaged Solutions' leadership team will remain in place. Harold Goode will continue to serve as President, and Eric Fernandez will continue in his role as Executive Vice President, ensuring continuity for customers, mission partners, and ongoing programs.

"Joining the Hui Huliau family of companies underscores our commitment to building strategic alliances that deliver sustainable value. Their deep cultural knowledge and community-centered approach strengthen our ability to operate responsibly while advancing economic opportunity. Together, we are creating a strategic company to better serve our clients and communities," said Harold Goode, President of Advantaged Solutions.

Terry Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Hui Huliau, said the acquisition reflects a shared focus on mission execution and long-term relationships. "Advantaged Solutions brings specialized expertise in modernizing complex logistics and warehouse environments, along with a leadership team trusted by its customers. We are pleased to welcome them to Hui Huliau and support their continued growth while maintaining the relationships and performance their customers rely on."

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization that owns a portfolio of companies, including small businesses that participate in the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development program. Profits from federal contracting activities support nonprofit programs that expand education and economic opportunity and help preserve Native Hawaiian culture and language.

Hui Huliau companies have successfully performed work in 41 countries. Corporate offices are located in Hawaii, Florida, Oklahoma, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.huihuliau.com.

