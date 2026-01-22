Arbor Day Foundation: New Report Examines How Corporate Environmental Values Influence Consumer Decisions

The corporate edition of the Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report reveals how trees can connect brands to consumers

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Americans want to support businesses that prioritize the planet. That's a central finding from the corporate edition of the Arbor Day Foundation's Canopy Report. Developed in collaboration with The Harris Poll, the national survey offers insight into how environmental values are shaping consumer expectations, purchasing decisions, and brand loyalty.

The polling data revealed that half (50%) of all consumers actively seek out information about a company's environmental commitments before making a purchase. Additionally, one in four people agreed corporations can drive more meaningful environmental impact than individuals alone, and 54% of consumers said they need to be part of a larger movement or green group in order to make a difference.

"The data is clear, people expect environmental leadership from corporations. Trees are one of the most powerful and unifying ways for companies to meet that expectation," said Dan Morrow, Vice President of Partnerships for the Arbor Day Foundation. "By investing in reforestation and urban canopy initiatives, businesses can deliver tangible environmental benefits, foster resilient communities, and earn lasting trust from both consumers and employees."

The corporate edition of the Canopy Report also recognized that Americans across a range of demographics value trees for everyday benefits like cleaner air, cooler temperatures, and improved quality of life. Nine in 10 Americans said they believe trees make communities more livable and 89% view trees as a public health tool.

Click here to download the report and learn more about how trees can help businesses create connections with customers and support corporate sustainability goals.

