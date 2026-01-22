International WELL Building Institute: AWFIS Achieves Three WELL Ratings Across India - Raising the Bar for Coworking Workplace Health and Equity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Awfis, India's largest flexible workspace provider, and the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations and communities, today announced a major milestone in advancing healthier, safer and more inclusive workplaces to serve the coworking workforce in India.

Through the WELL at scale pathway, Awfis has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating and the WELL Equity Rating across 35 locations nationwide, while 15 coworking centers earned the industry-leading WELL Coworking Rating, in partnership with The Instant Group, making Awfis the first coworking brand in India to achieve three WELL accolades simultaneously.

These achievements underscore Awfis' leadership in taking a people-first approach to reimagine workplaces that prioritize physical, mental, and social well-being, moving beyond the traditional notion that health is merely the absence of illness. By aligning its spaces with the globally recognized WELL Standard, Awfis is setting a new benchmark for future-ready work environments in India.

"We are proud to mark a milestone that places Awfis at the forefront of healthier, safer, more inclusive and future-ready workplaces in India," said Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. "These ratings reflect our unwavering commitment to creating environments where every individual can truly thrive. By embedding health, safety and equity into the foundation of our spaces, we are not just providing workplaces, we are building communities that empower people and businesses to perform at their best."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating recognizes Awfis' operational excellence in prioritizing health and safety strategies on operations and maintenance across its portfolio. For workers at these coworking locations, this translates into greater confidence, reduced health-related risks and enhanced procedures for business continuity - all supported by measures such as rigorous cleaning and sanitization practices, emergency preparedness, indoor air quality management, and stakeholder engagement. Organizations operating from these rated spaces benefit from environments designed to actively promote employee well-being and boost engagement and productivity.

In parallel, Awfis has earned the WELL Equity Rating across its portfolio, reaffirming its focus on fairness and health equity, inclusion and accessibility. The rating recognizes Awfis' robust people policies that aim to prevent discrimination and promote equitable access to healthier workspaces alongside universal design and accessibility features that enable barrier-free movement across facilities. For the coworking community, this represents workplaces that support diverse teams, foster belonging and align with evolving social sustainability priorities, helping organizations attract and retain talent while strengthening their employer brand.

To implement people-first health strategies even more relevant to the coworking community at Awfis facilities, the company has achieved the WELL Coworking Rating that IWBI launched in partnership with The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace. The WELL Coworking Rating, derived from the health strategies outlined in the WELL Building Standard, encompasses over 50 features across all 10 WELL concepts. The rating solidifies Awfis' commitment to key health strategies, including advanced indoor air quality management with continuous monitoring and filtration, regular water potability testing to enhance drinking water quality, and nourishment guidelines that promote healthier, clearly labeled food choices. The coworking communities benefit from spaces that are intentionally designed to enhance performance, comfort and overall work experience.

"Awfis' achievements reflect the leadership the flexible workspace sector in India needs today," said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer at the International WELL Building Institute. "As India's coworking workforce grows, so does the need for healthier, more engaging and more equitable workplaces. By engaging WELL at scale, Awfis is setting a strong people-first benchmark for the market and helping redefine quality in flexible work environments."

"Awfis achieving multiple WELL Ratings across its portfolio is a significant milestone. It's encouraging to see Awfis setting a new benchmark for people-first flexible workspaces and demonstrating clear leadership in workplace health, safety, and equity across the region," said Sam Pickering, Executive Director, Head of Sustainability at The Instant Group.

About Awfis Space Solutions Limited

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd. ('Awfis') is India's largest and first listed flexible workspace solutions provider of modern workspaces. The company enables small and large corporates to seamlessly book and utilize workspaces as per their requirement and convenience. The comprehensive suite of solutions includes Flex Space Solutions (Coworking and Enterprise Solutions), Design & Build, and Allied Services, enhancing customer service. With a strong presence in 18 cities and 200+ centres, Awfis serves more than 3400 clients across diverse industries, ensuring scalable and adaptable workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes. For more information, please log on to www.awfis.com. In addition, follow us @myawfis on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group is the largest independent marketplace for flexible workspace, seamlessly connecting supply and demand to enable frictionless hybrid work. Founded in 1999, Instant has over 600 flex market experts working globally across more than 170 countries. We provide over 250,000 occupier clients around the world with everything they need to work smarter, whether that be office space, coworking memberships, virtual offices, or meeting rooms. Our global team also provides commercial real estate consulting services, including strategic advisory, data and insights, portfolio strategy, procurement, and sustainability. For over 20,000 landlords, flex operators, and investors, we deliver demand generation for flexible workspace through our global digital marketplace, as well as offering insight-driven advisory, data, and flex solutions to help our partners transform their portfolio, stay relevant as the market evolves, and build a smarter working world for today's occupiers. Our clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, GSK, and Hines, working with our people across virtual and real-life offices, including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com. Part of The Instant Group: www.instantoffices.comwww.easyoffices.comwww.coworker.comwww.davincivirtual.com/www.davincimeetingrooms.com/www.coworkintel.comwww.incendiumconsulting.com

