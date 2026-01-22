Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Following the outstanding success of previous editions since its 2024 launch, the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) has established itself as a premier annual gathering that combines meaningful investment dialogue with genuine cultural connection across St. Kitts and Nevis.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit is pleased to announce that the next Investment Gateway Summit will take place from 27-30 May 2026. Early bird registration is now available through 28 February 2026.

More than just a summit

IGS 2026 will bring together global citizens, investors, and decision-makers for four immersive days featuring:

High-level networking opportunities;

Investment showcases and sector briefings;

Thought-provoking panel discussions;

Curated cultural and leisure experiences celebrating the spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Past attendees have praised the Summit as "a seamless blend of business, culture, and community," "an experience that goes far beyond traditional conferences," and "insightful, well-curated, and genuinely inspiring."

Who should attend?

This exclusive event is designed for:

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis reconnecting with their roots;

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and C-suite executives driving innovation;

Prospective Citizenship applicants;

Local Authorised Agents and international marketing agents;

Real estate developers expanding their portfolios;

Financial advisors and wealth managers;

Industry thought leaders and policy makers.

Early bird pricing

Early bird pricing is available until 28 February 2026:

Non-citizens: $550 USD (regular rate: $750 USD)

$550 USD (regular rate: $750 USD) St. Kitts and Nevis citizens: $300 USD (regular rate: $500 USD)

Registration information

Interested participants are encouraged to visit the Investment Gateway Summit website to register and stay informed about programme highlights and additional details.

Event Details:

Dates: 27-30 May 2026

Location: St. Kitts and Nevis

Early Bird Registration Deadline: February 28, 2026

For more information and to register, visit the IGS website here.

About the Investment Gateway Summit

The Investment Gateway Summit is an annual event organised by the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit, bringing together global investors, citizens, and thought leaders for strategic dialogue and cultural exchange in the Twin-Island Federation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281245

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit