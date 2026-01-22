Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) (OTCQB: ONCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a global quantum technology company pioneering next generation solutions relying on Quantum-based technologies: Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Quantum-safe Encryption, announced today that it has filed a Form 40-F Registration Statement ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in connection with its application to list its common shares ("Shares") on the NYSE American Exchange (the "NYSE American").

The listing of the Company's Shares on the NYSE American remains subject to the approval of the NYSE American and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the Form 40-F being declared effective by the SEC.

The Company will provide updates on its progress as additional information becomes available.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp.'s (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) (OTCQB: ONCCF) aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, the continued listing on TSX-V, the completion of the NYSE American listing, and the filing and effectiveness of the Form 40-F Registration Statement. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of quantum cybersecurity solutions and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the NYSE American listing not being completed; the SEC not declaring the Form 40-F effective, the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of unforeseen global and macro events including, but not limited to, their impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

