Mews Secures $300 million Investment to Cement Position as World's Leading Hospitality Operating System

EQT Growth leads Series D funding round to accelerate the AI-native future of hotels globally, with participation from new investors Atomico and HarbourVest

Investment values Mews at $2.5 billion

Mews' Platform Transaction Volume reached $19.7 billion in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, today announced it has raised $300 million in a Series D funding round led by EQT Growth, with new investors Atomico and HarbourVest Partners, and participation from existing investors Kinnevik, Battery Ventures and Tiger Global. This investment marks a defining moment for hospitality technology and values the company at $2.5 billion. Following a year of strong and durable growth, during which SaaS gross profit increased by 55%, this fundraise establishes Mews as the leading hospitality tech provider for hotels of all sizes.

In 2025, the company achieved:

A customer base of 15,000, with 132,000+ monthly active hoteliers in 85 countries

42.3 million checked-in reservations, of which 3.2 million via Mews Kiosk 1

Platform Transaction Volumes of $19.7 billion

Accelerated SaaS gross profit growth of 55%

Created more than half a billion ($537 million) in additional revenue for hoteliers through its proprietary Mews Spaces2 feature, powered by over two million non-room reservations

"With EQT Growth joining in addition to new investors Atomico and HarbourVest, we have the backing to continue moving faster than anyone else in the industry," said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "We are engineering an operating system that is changing how hoteliers interact with their guests. Mews exists to handle the operational complexity so hoteliers can focus on what matters: making hospitality even more fun, profitable, and fulfilling."

The funding will expand Mews' investments in artificial intelligence, embedding agent-driven systems across the platform to automate complex workflows, reduce cognitive load for staff, significantly improve the guest experience and accelerate how products are built and deployed - enabling properties to:

Orchestrate operations in real time with intelligent automation

Optimize revenue and profit with advanced insights into guest behavior

Scale business without the debt of legacy tech

Radically simplify workflows to onboard teams faster

"Hospitality is the business of experiences," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "The validation for our product from the market is clear, in both the US and Europe, and it is great to see how we are now powering ahead of any other hospitality company in terms of AI and agentic hospitality. It's an exciting time to reinforce our vision of making Mews hotels the most profitable in the industry."

A new standard for a global industry

"I've had the pleasure of getting to know the Mews team for several years and witness the company go from a bold vision to an organization delivering at scale," said Kirk Lepke, Partner at EQT Growth. "Hospitality is one of the world's largest industries, yet its core systems remain decades behind. Mews is creating a modern technology standard, an AI-enabled hospitality operating system that helps solve the fragmentation we see in the industry. We at EQT Growth are incredibly excited to lead this round and partner with Mews."

Mews will also accelerate the expansion of Mews Payments and its broader fintech infrastructure, embedding commerce into the core of hotel operations and positioning Mews as the connector between experience and revenue. In addition, the company will continue its ambitious international expansion across its primary geographies of North America and Europe, as well as expanding into new markets.

"Matt and Richard have built a category-defining platform with the depth, pace of innovation and global reach required by modern hospitality," said Laura Connell, Partner at Atomico. "The most ambitious builders in hospitality are focused on delivering ever-improving experiences for their end consumers, and they need technology that can keep pace with rising expectations around speed, service and personalization. Mews is the key enabler for the future of hospitality, and the team is well on their way to building a generational company."

The investment comes shortly after the completion of Mews' fourteenth acquisition, DataChat, the leading generative AI analytics platform. In January 2026, Mews was named the #1 Property Management System for the third year in a row and #1 Hotel Point of Sale System in the world by customers and reviewers of Hotel Tech Report, a reflection of its ability to lead both the operational and commercial layers of hospitality.

The funding round is subject to customary regulatory closing conditions.

1 Mews' multi-space management capability that lets a property manage and sell any kind of space (not just rooms) directly in the property management system (PMS).

2 A self-service check-in and check-out kiosk that allows guests to handle arrival and departure themselves.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

