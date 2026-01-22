Anzeige
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Stuttgart
22.01.26 | 14:46
5,750 Euro
-2,54 % -0,150
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spotter and Stagwell Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Premium Creator-Led Media

Partnership aligns premier creator platform with leading AI marketing network to give brands access to the world's most influential Creators, premium storytelling, and fandom at global scale

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Spotter, the leading creator platform powering the next generation of entertainment, and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced a strategic partnership to bring premium creator-led media into the core of modern marketing.

The partnership connects Spotter's curated network of top long-form Creators with Stagwell's global marketing network, enabling brands to move beyond one-off influencer activations and into sustained, high-impact creator-led programming.

Spotter contributes a premium creator content solutions and media network built on long-term partnerships with the world's most influential Creators. Its proprietary licensing, analytics, and distribution infrastructure allows brands and agencies to engage creator-led media with the rigor, transparency, and scalability of modern television, while preserving the authenticity and cultural relevance that drive fandom.

Stagwell brings a global network of 70+ entrepreneurial agencies, deep brand-building expertise, and AI-powered marketing capabilities that integrate strategy, creative, media, and technology. This partnership enables Stagwell clients to activate creators earlier in the ideation process and connect creativity with measurable performance at scale.

"As Creators build the next generation of entertainment studios, brands need a credible, scalable way to work with creators as long-term partners," said Aaron DeBevoise, Founder and CEO of Spotter. "Spotter brings that infrastructure to Stagwell, with a high-touch model built to solve brand challenges through access to top Creators backed by proprietary insights, brand-safe execution, and measurable results."

"This partnership strengthens our cutting-edge AI solutions for influencer marketing," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "By embedding creator-led media directly into our team's workflows and RFPs, we're empowering our agencies to deliver more authentic and effective solutions for clients."

The two companies are already finding ways to activate alongside one another, including Stagwell joining Spotter's annual Creator Summit in Montana earlier this month, bringing together 30 of the world's top Creators for collaboration, ideation, and long-term brand planning.

About Spotter
Spotter is the leading platform powering the next generation of entertainment by connecting brands to the world's most engaged Creator-led media and the most passionate fan communities at scale. Founded in 2019, the company provides creators with flexible capital and high-impact advertising solutions that help them produce and scale hit programming. Through deep, long-term partnerships, Spotter licenses content, unlocks predictable revenue for creators, and delivers premium storytelling opportunities for brands across culture.

Spotter Ads connects brands to premium creator-led media through proprietary performance data and audience insights. Generating more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes, with 71% on CTV, Spotter offers advertisers a transparent, brand-safe, and scalable alternative to traditional TV, powered by the most influential creators in the world.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?www.stagwellglobal.com.? ?

Contacts:

PR@stagwellglobal.com

Press@spotter.LA

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/spotter-and-stagwell-stgw-announce-strategic-partnership-to-adva-1129803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
