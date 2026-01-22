IDC Appoints Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned technology intelligence executive to lead IDC into its next chapter of innovation and growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / International Data Corporation (IDC), a global leader in technology intelligence, today announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2026. Larini succeeds Genevieve Juillard, who will remain with IDC through early February to support a smooth transition.

The appointment follows a multi-year transformation at IDC and positions the company to build on strong momentum as organizations seek trusted insights to navigate rapid technological change and competitive disruption.

Larini brings more than two decades of experience across Research, Advisory Services, Enterprise Software, and AI. He most recently served as CEO of Mint.ai, where he led the development of AI-driven workflow solutions. Previously, he served as CEO of Ipsos North America and held global senior executive roles at Gartner, where he gained deep expertise in technology research, data-driven products, and market analysis.

Beyond his executive roles, Larini actively contributes to industry leadership and development. He serves on the boards of the Ad Council and Harambeans.com and holds a fellowship with the AI for Developing Countries Forum. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent track record of driving commercial excellence, introducing scalable AI-enabled innovation, and sustaining accelerated growth across global organizations navigating market disruption.

"This is a pivotal moment for technology leadership and for IDC," said Larini. "In an era where artificial intelligence fundamentally reshapes how organizations operate and compete, trusted intelligence is no longer a strategic advantage, it's a prerequisite for survival. IDC is uniquely positioned to be the foundational intelligence layer powering the global AI economy, translating technological complexity into clarity for every business."

While under Juillard's tenure, International Data Group (IDG), IDC's parent company, completed a significant transformation that included simplifying its portfolio, modernizing core operations, and establishing IDC as a stand-alone global business with a clear strategy and scalable operating model. Most recently, IDC launched an AI-enabled innovation agenda designed to strengthen its leadership in trusted technology intelligence.

"Genevieve's leadership reshaped IDC in profound ways," said David D'Alessandro, Chairman of IDC's Board of Directors. "She transformed a heritage organization into a modern, focused global business with a distinctive value proposition. IDC enters this next chapter from a position of strength, and Lorenzo is the right leader to accelerate growth and extend our impact."

IDC is well-positioned to deepen customer engagement as enterprises increasingly demand intelligence that translates complex market and technology signals into actionable insight. With an experienced leadership team and a clear strategic direction, the company sees significant opportunity to expand its global influence and market position.

"The company is ready for what's next," said Juillard. "We've built a foundation designed for the future. Lorenzo brings deep industry experience, a strong commercial track record, and a clear understanding of how research and technology create value for clients. I'm confident IDC will thrive under his leadership." Larini and the IDC leadership team will share more about the company's strategy, research, and innovation priorities at IDC Directions, the company's flagship event, taking place this April. More information is available at www.idc.com/directions.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of trusted technology intelligence, advisory services, and events. With more than 1,000 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 100 countries. IDC's analysis and insights help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on X at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

