Spanish tracker manufacturer Solar Steel has introduced an upgraded 2P single-row tracker designed to simplify assembly, improve standardization, and support deployment on complex terrain, including agrivoltaic projects.From pv magazine Spain Solar Steel has unveiled the TracSmarT+2P, an upgraded version of its 2P single-string tracker, previously marketed as the Compact model, and now also available in a dual-string configuration with row lengths of up to 41 m. The company said the new design builds on the original concept with changes aimed at improving versatility and adaptability for PV projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...