TP has been recognized with Frost & Sullivan's Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Global BPO AI Industry

TP is recognized for its customer-centric innovation, operational excellence, and scalable technology that redefine the future of BPO CX outsourcing.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the outsourcing market, Frost & Sullivan is recognizing global digital services leader TP for best practices in the global BPO AI industry - Frost's first recognition in this emerging space. TP has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's prestigious 2025 Technology Innovation Leadership (TIL). The recognition highlights TP's innovative AI approach, technology integration, commitment to human capital, and transformative approaches to customer experience and service delivery.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes TP's development of TP.ai FAB, a proprietary foundational AI backbone platform that transforms and intelligently orchestrates traditional workflows. TP.ai FAB seamlessly integrates AI agents, human Experts, and AI-powered tools to classify, route, and resolve interactions in real time to maximize efficiency and client value. TP's innovative approach redefines service delivery by combining AI with Emotional Intelligence (EI), ensuring transparency, accountability, and human oversight in AI deployment.

Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst says, "TP's focus on human capital is a cornerstone of its success, with a 'High Tech, High Touch' philosophy that elevates human expertise through technology." He continues by adding, "TP.ai FAB empowers human Experts to focus on high-impact tasks, enhances employee well-being, and fosters a culture of innovation and collaboration."

TP.ai FAB supports a broad and growing portfolio of proprietary and partner-enabled AI products, allowing TP to tailor solutions across industries, geographies, and regulatory contexts. With operations in nearly 100 countries, serving 170 markets in more than 300 languages, TP already delivers live, production-level AI-human collaboration across diverse service environments, positioning TP.ai FAB as a strategic lever for client acquisition, retention, and long-term growth. "TP.ai FAB represents a step-change for TP, and we're thrilled to receive this TIL recognition, the first of its kind, from Frost & Sullivan," says Dev Mudaliar, Chief Operating Officer, TP.ai. "We're excited this helps spotlight the impact TP.ai FAB is already having in helping enterprises of all sizes scale and operationalize AI - delivering successful outcomes across front-, mid-, and back-office environments."

This recognition underscores TP's leadership in orchestrating people, process, and technology to redefine customer experiences, drive sustainable growth, and inspire trust and loyalty. TP's achievement solidifies its position as a global leader in the BPO AI industry, given its ability to deliver transformative solutions that drive cost efficiency and outstanding customer care.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry experts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive analysis to identify best practices in the industry.

About TP

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

