Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking candidates for appointment as members of the SEC's Investor Advisory Committee, established pursuant to Section 39 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to help protect investors and improve securities regulation. Candidates will be considered for open at-large membership positions on the committee, as well as for a position as the member who is representative of the interests of senior citizens, as provided in the statute.



The purpose of the Investor Advisory Committee is to advise and consult with the Commission on:

Regulatory priorities of the Commission;

Issues relating to the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, and fee structures, and the effectiveness of disclosure;

Initiatives to protect investor interests; and

Initiatives to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace.

Committee members represent the interests of investors, are knowledgeable about investment issues, and have reputations for integrity.



"The Investor Advisory Committee is an indispensable partner in safeguarding investors and strengthening our markets," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "Qualified candidates who are interested in lending their time and expertise to further the agency's efforts are encouraged to apply for the committee's open roles. Working together, we can enact reforms to reinvigorate our capital markets and allow market participants to innovate, while adhering to the SEC's mission of protecting investors."



Members of the public interested in serving on the committee as either an at-large committee member or as a member representative of the interests of senior citizens should promptly email a letter of interest to iac-candidates@sec.gov with applicable information about their relevant experience. The letter of interest should indicate whether the person submitting the letter seeks to serve as an at-large committee member or as the committee member representing the interests of senior citizens. The deadline for submission of a letter of interest is Feb. 23, 2026.



Applicants who previously applied in 2025 for membership on the committee and who are interested in being reconsidered may submit an e-mail by the deadline requesting their prior application be reconsidered provided that the information furnished in the 2025 application remains accurate.





Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest