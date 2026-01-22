Anzeige
BrandSpark International: Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce the 4th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the UK for 2026

New Trust Rankings Help UK Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 166 Products, Services, and Retail Categories

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of UK shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 20,041 shoppers in the United Kingdom, encompassing 104,017 brand evaluations across 166 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 4th year in the UK, and 13th year in the U.S. and Canada. In this edition, there were 55 new categories that were surveyed and 111 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.

2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards UK Program Seal

In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. BrandSpark trust research shows that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of UK shoppers.

"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help UK consumers make smarter purchase decisions", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".

How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life

The purple Most Trusted seal is effective across all marketing channels, including digital, social, in-store, ecommerce, and broadcast media. Winning brands like Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test), Emma (Mattress-in-a-box), Russell Hobbs (Electric Kettle), Vax (Carpet Cleaner Machine) and others are consistently using the seal to reinforce trust at key consumer touchpoints throughout the shopping journey.

"Trust is a powerful driver for the UK shopper", says Megan Rybko, Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "When consumers are choosing between similar options, trust recognition serves as a powerful tiebreaker at point of purchase. Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across touchpoints reinforces confidence in the brand and helps drive conversion". While there are numerous credentials and logos that are used by brands in the UK, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is the only brand trust award that is 100% voted by consumers specifically regarding trust.

Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted List

  • Winners of new categories include Britax (Car Seat), ChatGPT (AI Platform), Haven (UK Park Holidays), Mounjaro (Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss) and Norton (Antivirus Software)

  • Notable multi-year winners included Meaco (Dehumidifier), Regaine (Hair Regrowth Products), Jordans (Granola), Myprotein (Protein Powder), Tefal (Cookware), Dreams (Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products), and Ancestry (DNA Testing)

Only 3 categories have "runaway trust leaders" with over 80% trust share:

  • Condom: Durex (83% trust share)
  • Washing Up Liquid: Fairy (83% trust share)
  • Ketchup: Heinz (80% trust share)

There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:

  • Baby & Kids - Pampers wins in both Nappies and Baby Wipes

  • Food & Beverage - Two brands achieved 3 wins each: Birds Eye (Frozen Breaded Chicken Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Vegetables) and Heinz (Baked Beans, Canned Vegetables, and Ketchup)

  • Health & Beauty - Gillette (Electric Razor /Trimmer for Men, Men's Razors, Women's Razors) is the clear leader in grooming

  • Home Goods - Ninja (Air Fryer, Blender, and Food Processor) leads in small appliances

  • Household & Cleaning - Flash (All Purpose Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, Spray Mop, Wood and Hard Floor Cleaner) had the second most wins in the study behind Dyson (6 wins) while Dettol stood out in cleaning and disinfecting (Disinfectant Spray, Laundry Sanitiser and, Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes)

  • Retail & Grocery - Currys came through as the leader in Electronics and Appliances (Electronics & Appliances Retailer, Retailer for Value on Large Appliances, and Retailer for Value on Small Appliances (in a tie). Aldi is the sole winner of the Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability in an increasingly competitive arena. This result also mirrors Aldi's success in the US BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Awards.

  • Services - Bet365 is recognized as the Most Trusted Sports Betting Provider, Klarna wins for Pay Later Service and EE ruled in telecom (Broadband Provider and Mobile Phone Service Provider)

An Event Recognizing the Brands UK Consumers Trust Most

Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on March 12, 2026, at Canada House, Trafalgar Square, London. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers in an iconic setting. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.

To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-uk-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.

AUTOMOTIVE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

1

Car Rental

Enterprise

2

Car Service Centre (non-dealer)

Halfords

3

Car Warranty Cover (non-manufacturer)

AA Warranty / Warrantywise (TIE)

4

Family Car / Saloon EV

BMW / Ford / Toyota (TIE)

5

Roadside Assistance Service

The AA

6

SUV / Crossover EV

BMW / Toyota (TIE)

7

Tyre Sales & Service

Kwik Fit

8

Windscreen Repair & Replacement

Autoglass

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

9

Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent

Fairy

10

Baby & Kids Sunscreen

Nivea

11

Baby Food Pouches

Ella's Kitchen

12

Baby Monitor

VTech

13

Baby Probiotics

BioGaia / Optibac (TIE)

14

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

15

Baby Wipes

Pampers

16

Breast Pump

Medela

17

Car Seat

Britax

18

Children's Medicine

Calpol

19

Children's Thermometer

Braun

20

Dolls

Barbie

21

Educational Toys

Lego

22

Electronic Educational Toys

VTech

23

Infant / Baby Bottles

Tommee Tippee

24

Nappies

Pampers

25

Push Chair / Pram

Bugaboo / Silver Cross (TIE)

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

26

Baked Beans

Heinz

27

Canned Vegetables

Heinz

28

Cereal

Kellogg's

29

Cheese

Cathedral City

30

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products

Birds Eye

31

Frozen Fish

Birds Eye

32

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

33

Frozen Vegetables

Birds Eye

34

Fruit Bar

Nakd

35

Fruit Juice

Tropicana

36

Granola

Jordans

37

High Protein Yogurt

Arla Protein

38

Ketchup

Heinz

39

Non-alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0

40

Olive Oil

Filippo Berio

41

Pasta

Tesco

42

Porridge Oats

Quaker

43

Protein Bar

Grenade

44

Protein Pudding

Arla

45

Protein Shake

Huel / Myprotein (TIE)

46

Salad Kit

Tesco

47

Sausages

Richmond

48

Seasoning & Spices

Schwartz

49

Snack Pouches

Ella's Kitchen

HEALTH & BEAUTY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

50

Adult Incontinence

Tena

51

Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

52

Anti-Aging Skin Care

L'Oréal / Nivea (TIE)

53

Arthritis Pain Relief

Voltarol

54

Beauty Tools

Boots

55

Cold Sore Treatment

Zovirax

56

Condom

Durex

57

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch + Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) / Boots / Specsavers (TIE)

58

Continuous Glucose Monitor

Dexcom

59

Cough, Cold & Flu Relief

Lemsip

60

Dermaplaning Tool

Superdrug

61

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Gillette

62

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

63

Feminine Pads

Always

64

Fibre Supplement

Fybogel

65

Hair Regrowth Products

Regaine

66

Hair Removal

Veet

67

Hair Tools

Dyson / GHD (Good Hair Day) (TIE)

68

Hand Wash

Carex

69

Hayfever & Allergy Relief

Piriton

70

Headache Relief

Nurofen

71

Heartburn & Indigestion Relief

Gaviscon

72

Insect Repellent

Jungle Formula

73

Laxative

Dulcolax

74

Lip Balm

Nivea

75

Lip Colour

Maybelline / Rimmel (TIE)

76

Longwear Makeup

L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)

77

Memory Support Supplement

Vitabiotics

78

Men's Razors

Gillette

79

Mouthwash

Listerine

80

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

81

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

82

Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss

Mounjaro

83

Protein Powder

Myprotein

84

Sleep Aid

Nytol

85

Sunscreen

Nivea

86

Tampons

Tampax

87

Toothpaste

Colgate

88

Women's Hair Styling Products

L'Oréal

89

Women's Razors

Gillette Venus

HOME GOODS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

90

Air Fryer

Ninja

91

Air Purifier

Dyson

92

Barbecue Grill

Weber

93

Blender

Ninja

94

Carpet Cleaner (Machine)

Vax

95

Clothes Iron

Philips

96

Cookware

Tefal

97

Dashcam

Nextbase

98

Dehumidifier

Meaco

99

Disposable Lighter

Bic

100

Electric Fan

Dyson

101

Electric Gardening Tools

Bosch

102

Electric Heater

Dyson

103

Electric Kettle

Russell Hobbs

104

Food Processor

Ninja

105

Hearing Aids

Phonak

106

Humidifier

Dyson / Levoit (TIE)

107

Luggage

Samsonite

108

Mattress

Dreams / Silentnight (TIE)

109

Mattress-in-a-Box

Emma

110

Vacuum

Dyson

111

Water Filter Products

Brita

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

112

All-Purpose Cleaner

Flash

113

Bathroom Cleaner

Flash

114

Broom & Dustpan

Addis / Vileda (TIE)

115

Carpet Stain Remover

Vanish

116

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

117

Dishwasher Tablets

Finish

118

Disinfectant Spray

Dettol

119

Dryer Sheets

Lenor

120

Fabric Conditioner

Comfort / Lenor (TIE)

121

Food Storage Bags

Tesco

122

Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients

Ecover

123

Insect Control

Raid

124

Kitchen Roll

Plenty

125

Laundry Sanitiser

Dettol

126

Laundry Stain Remover

Vanish

127

Laundry Washing Detergent

Ariel / Persil (TIE)

128

Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Fairy

129

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Dettol

130

Paint

Dulux

131

Robot Floor Cleaner

iRobot

132

Spray Mop

Flash

133

Toilet Cleaner

Domestos / Harpic (TIE)

134

Toilet Roll

Andrex

135

Washing Up Liquid

Fairy

136

Wood & Hard Floor Cleaner

Flash

RETAIL & GROCERY

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

137

Department Store

John Lewis

138

Electronics & Appliances Retailer

Currys

139

Eyewear Retailer

Specsavers Easyvision

140

Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products

Dreams

141

Retailer for Value on Large Appliances

Currys

142

Retailer for Value on Small Appliances

Argos / Currys (TIE)

143

Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability

Aldi

SERVICES

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER

144

AI Platform

ChatGPT

145

Airline

British Airways

146

Airline for Customer Service

British Airways

147

Antivirus Software

Norton

148

Broadband Provider

EE (BT)

149

Cruise Holidays

P&O Cruises

150

Digital Document Signing Service

DocuSign

151

DNA Testing

Ancestry

152

Home Insurance Provider

Aviva

153

Hotel Loyalty Program

Hilton Honors

154

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

155

Meditation App

Calm / Headspace (TIE)

156

Mobile Phone Service Provider

EE

157

Pay Later Service

Klarna

158

Pet Insurance Provider

Petplan

159

Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Airbnb

160

Sports Betting Provider

Bet365

161

Trades / Handyman Booking Platform

Checkatrade

162

Travel Booking Platform for Deals

Booking.com

163

Travel Company / Agency

TUI

164

TV Service Provider

Sky

165

UK Park Holidays

Haven

166

Weight Loss Program

Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)

How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark UK Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 20,041 qualified UK shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the UK in 166 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., Best New Product Awards in Canada and the U.S., and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the U.S.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Megan Rybko
Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
MRybko@BrandSpark.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867049/BrandSpark_International_Newsweek_and_BrandSpark_Most_Trusted__A.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newsweek-and-brandspark-most-trusted-awards-announce-the-4th-annual-most-trusted-brands-in-the-uk-for-2026-302667475.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
