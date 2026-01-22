BrandSpark International: Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce the 4th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the UK for 2026

New Trust Rankings Help UK Shoppers Identify the Brands Most Trusted Across 166 Products, Services, and Retail Categories
LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of UK shoppers. This year's awards are based on a national consumer survey of 20,041 shoppers in the United Kingdom, encompassing 104,017 brand evaluations across 166 categories. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 4th year in the UK, and 13th year in the U.S. and Canada. In this edition, there were 55 new categories that were surveyed and 111 categories that have returned or were repeated from last year.
In today's marketplace, shoppers are navigating a wider range of choices and greater uncertainty about which brands to trust, even as expectations are higher than ever. Trust serves as a powerful decision shortcut, helping consumers narrow their options and choose with greater confidence. BrandSpark trust research shows that 80 percent of consumers say trust is important to their purchase decisions. The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of UK shoppers.
"BrandSpark conducts one of the most rigorous independent studies of brand trust, ensuring rankings that reflect real consumer experience that help UK consumers make smarter purchase decisions", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Brands that are identified as #1 most trusted brands have the unique opportunity to communicate this exclusively unlike other claims where competing brands can make similar claims".
How Major Brands Bring Trust Messaging to Life
The purple Most Trusted seal is effective across all marketing channels, including digital, social, in-store, ecommerce, and broadcast media. Winning brands like Clearblue (Pregnancy Test and Ovulation Test), Emma (Mattress-in-a-box), Russell Hobbs (Electric Kettle), Vax (Carpet Cleaner Machine) and others are consistently using the seal to reinforce trust at key consumer touchpoints throughout the shopping journey.
"Trust is a powerful driver for the UK shopper", says Megan Rybko, Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "When consumers are choosing between similar options, trust recognition serves as a powerful tiebreaker at point of purchase. Seeing a consumer-voted trusted award across touchpoints reinforces confidence in the brand and helps drive conversion". While there are numerous credentials and logos that are used by brands in the UK, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards program is the only brand trust award that is 100% voted by consumers specifically regarding trust.
Standout Winners from the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted List
- Winners of new categories include Britax (Car Seat), ChatGPT (AI Platform), Haven (UK Park Holidays), Mounjaro (Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss) and Norton (Antivirus Software)
- Notable multi-year winners included Meaco (Dehumidifier), Regaine (Hair Regrowth Products), Jordans (Granola), Myprotein (Protein Powder), Tefal (Cookware), Dreams (Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products), and Ancestry (DNA Testing)
Only 3 categories have "runaway trust leaders" with over 80% trust share:
- Condom: Durex (83% trust share)
- Washing Up Liquid: Fairy (83% trust share)
- Ketchup: Heinz (80% trust share)
There are several leading brands that win in multiple categories:
- Baby & Kids - Pampers wins in both Nappies and Baby Wipes
- Food & Beverage - Two brands achieved 3 wins each: Birds Eye (Frozen Breaded Chicken Products, Frozen Fish, Frozen Vegetables) and Heinz (Baked Beans, Canned Vegetables, and Ketchup)
- Health & Beauty - Gillette (Electric Razor /Trimmer for Men, Men's Razors, Women's Razors) is the clear leader in grooming
- Home Goods - Ninja (Air Fryer, Blender, and Food Processor) leads in small appliances
- Household & Cleaning - Flash (All Purpose Cleaner, Bathroom Cleaner, Spray Mop, Wood and Hard Floor Cleaner) had the second most wins in the study behind Dyson (6 wins) while Dettol stood out in cleaning and disinfecting (Disinfectant Spray, Laundry Sanitiser and, Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes)
- Retail & Grocery - Currys came through as the leader in Electronics and Appliances (Electronics & Appliances Retailer, Retailer for Value on Large Appliances, and Retailer for Value on Small Appliances (in a tie). Aldi is the sole winner of the Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability in an increasingly competitive arena. This result also mirrors Aldi's success in the US BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Awards.
- Services - Bet365 is recognized as the Most Trusted Sports Betting Provider, Klarna wins for Pay Later Service and EE ruled in telecom (Broadband Provider and Mobile Phone Service Provider)
An Event Recognizing the Brands UK Consumers Trust Most
Winning brands will be recognized at the Newsweek / BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Celebration on March 12, 2026, at Canada House, Trafalgar Square, London. The event will bring together this year's Most Trusted brands to celebrate their wins, receive their official awards, learn about the drivers of trust, and network with leading marketers in an iconic setting. This event is by invitation only, and brands are encouraged to contact BrandSpark if they would like to attend.
To see the Top 3 winners, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/most-trusted-brands-uk-2026. For more information about the Program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit: www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
Where more than 1 brand is listed indicates a tie.
AUTOMOTIVE
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
1
Car Rental
Enterprise
2
Car Service Centre (non-dealer)
Halfords
3
Car Warranty Cover (non-manufacturer)
AA Warranty / Warrantywise (TIE)
4
Family Car / Saloon EV
BMW / Ford / Toyota (TIE)
5
Roadside Assistance Service
The AA
6
SUV / Crossover EV
BMW / Toyota (TIE)
7
Tyre Sales & Service
Kwik Fit
8
Windscreen Repair & Replacement
Autoglass
BABY & KIDS
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
9
Baby & Kids Laundry Washing Detergent
Fairy
10
Baby & Kids Sunscreen
Nivea
11
Baby Food Pouches
Ella's Kitchen
12
Baby Monitor
VTech
13
Baby Probiotics
BioGaia / Optibac (TIE)
14
Baby Wash & Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
15
Baby Wipes
Pampers
16
Breast Pump
Medela
17
Car Seat
Britax
18
Children's Medicine
Calpol
19
Children's Thermometer
Braun
20
Dolls
Barbie
21
Educational Toys
Lego
22
Electronic Educational Toys
VTech
23
Infant / Baby Bottles
Tommee Tippee
24
Nappies
Pampers
25
Push Chair / Pram
Bugaboo / Silver Cross (TIE)
FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
26
Baked Beans
Heinz
27
Canned Vegetables
Heinz
28
Cereal
Kellogg's
29
Cheese
Cathedral City
30
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
Birds Eye
31
Frozen Fish
Birds Eye
32
Frozen Potato Products
McCain
33
Frozen Vegetables
Birds Eye
34
Fruit Bar
Nakd
35
Fruit Juice
Tropicana
36
Granola
Jordans
37
High Protein Yogurt
Arla Protein
38
Ketchup
Heinz
39
Non-alcoholic Beer
Heineken 0.0
40
Olive Oil
Filippo Berio
41
Pasta
Tesco
42
Porridge Oats
Quaker
43
Protein Bar
Grenade
44
Protein Pudding
Arla
45
Protein Shake
Huel / Myprotein (TIE)
46
Salad Kit
Tesco
47
Sausages
Richmond
48
Seasoning & Spices
Schwartz
49
Snack Pouches
Ella's Kitchen
HEALTH & BEAUTY
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
50
Adult Incontinence
Tena
51
Adult Multivitamin
Centrum
52
Anti-Aging Skin Care
L'Oréal / Nivea (TIE)
53
Arthritis Pain Relief
Voltarol
54
Beauty Tools
Boots
55
Cold Sore Treatment
Zovirax
56
Condom
Durex
57
Contact Lens Solution
Bausch + Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) / Boots / Specsavers (TIE)
58
Continuous Glucose Monitor
Dexcom
59
Cough, Cold & Flu Relief
Lemsip
60
Dermaplaning Tool
Superdrug
61
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
Gillette
62
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
63
Feminine Pads
Always
64
Fibre Supplement
Fybogel
65
Hair Regrowth Products
Regaine
66
Hair Removal
Veet
67
Hair Tools
Dyson / GHD (Good Hair Day) (TIE)
68
Hand Wash
Carex
69
Hayfever & Allergy Relief
Piriton
70
Headache Relief
Nurofen
71
Heartburn & Indigestion Relief
Gaviscon
72
Insect Repellent
Jungle Formula
73
Laxative
Dulcolax
74
Lip Balm
Nivea
75
Lip Colour
Maybelline / Rimmel (TIE)
76
Longwear Makeup
L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)
77
Memory Support Supplement
Vitabiotics
78
Men's Razors
Gillette
79
Mouthwash
Listerine
80
Ovulation Test
Clearblue
81
Pregnancy Test
Clearblue
82
Prescription Medicine for Weight Loss
Mounjaro
83
Protein Powder
Myprotein
84
Sleep Aid
Nytol
85
Sunscreen
Nivea
86
Tampons
Tampax
87
Toothpaste
Colgate
88
Women's Hair Styling Products
L'Oréal
89
Women's Razors
Gillette Venus
HOME GOODS
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
90
Air Fryer
Ninja
91
Air Purifier
Dyson
92
Barbecue Grill
Weber
93
Blender
Ninja
94
Carpet Cleaner (Machine)
Vax
95
Clothes Iron
Philips
96
Cookware
Tefal
97
Dashcam
Nextbase
98
Dehumidifier
Meaco
99
Disposable Lighter
Bic
100
Electric Fan
Dyson
101
Electric Gardening Tools
Bosch
102
Electric Heater
Dyson
103
Electric Kettle
Russell Hobbs
104
Food Processor
Ninja
105
Hearing Aids
Phonak
106
Humidifier
Dyson / Levoit (TIE)
107
Luggage
Samsonite
108
Mattress
Dreams / Silentnight (TIE)
109
Mattress-in-a-Box
Emma
110
Vacuum
Dyson
111
Water Filter Products
Brita
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
112
All-Purpose Cleaner
Flash
113
Bathroom Cleaner
Flash
114
Broom & Dustpan
Addis / Vileda (TIE)
115
Carpet Stain Remover
Vanish
116
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
Finish
117
Dishwasher Tablets
Finish
118
Disinfectant Spray
Dettol
119
Dryer Sheets
Lenor
120
Fabric Conditioner
Comfort / Lenor (TIE)
121
Food Storage Bags
Tesco
122
Household Cleaning Products with Natural Ingredients
Ecover
123
Insect Control
Raid
124
Kitchen Roll
Plenty
125
Laundry Sanitiser
Dettol
126
Laundry Stain Remover
Vanish
127
Laundry Washing Detergent
Ariel / Persil (TIE)
128
Laundry Washing Detergent for Sensitive Skin
Fairy
129
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
Dettol
130
Paint
Dulux
131
Robot Floor Cleaner
iRobot
132
Spray Mop
Flash
133
Toilet Cleaner
Domestos / Harpic (TIE)
134
Toilet Roll
Andrex
135
Washing Up Liquid
Fairy
136
Wood & Hard Floor Cleaner
Flash
RETAIL & GROCERY
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
137
Department Store
John Lewis
138
Electronics & Appliances Retailer
Currys
139
Eyewear Retailer
Specsavers Easyvision
140
Retailer for Mattresses & Sleep Products
Dreams
141
Retailer for Value on Large Appliances
Currys
142
Retailer for Value on Small Appliances
Argos / Currys (TIE)
143
Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
Aldi
SERVICES
CATEGORY #
CATEGORY
#1 MOST TRUSTED WINNER
144
AI Platform
ChatGPT
145
Airline
British Airways
146
Airline for Customer Service
British Airways
147
Antivirus Software
Norton
148
Broadband Provider
EE (BT)
149
Cruise Holidays
P&O Cruises
150
Digital Document Signing Service
DocuSign
151
DNA Testing
Ancestry
152
Home Insurance Provider
Aviva
153
Hotel Loyalty Program
Hilton Honors
154
Meal Kit Delivery Service
HelloFresh
155
Meditation App
Calm / Headspace (TIE)
156
Mobile Phone Service Provider
EE
157
Pay Later Service
Klarna
158
Pet Insurance Provider
Petplan
159
Short-Term Vacation Rentals
Airbnb
160
Sports Betting Provider
Bet365
161
Trades / Handyman Booking Platform
Checkatrade
162
Travel Booking Platform for Deals
Booking.com
163
Travel Company / Agency
TUI
164
TV Service Provider
Sky
165
UK Park Holidays
Haven
166
Weight Loss Program
Slimming World / WW (Weight Watchers) (TIE)
How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2026 BrandSpark UK Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 20,041 qualified UK shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the UK in 166 categories. Top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or among the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and videos delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with highly credible and actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., Best New Product Awards in Canada and the U.S., and the newly-launched BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the U.S.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Megan Rybko
Senior Director, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
MRybko@BrandSpark.com
