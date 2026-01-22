Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Awarded Six Additional Patents

Lexaria now has 60 patents granted around much of the world

Lexaria urges shareholders to vote at upcoming 2026 Annual Meeting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX), (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce it has reached yet another important milestone in its strategy of building a strong and diverse intellectual property portfolio: the Company now has a total of 60 valid patents granted around most of the major potential markets around the world.

Lexaria's previous update on patents was issued on October 9, 2025. Since then, we have diligently pursued legal recognition of our innovations leading to intellectual property and are delighted to have enjoyed considerable success through the receipt of 6 new granted patents.

In our patent Family #20, Compositions and Methods for Sublingual Delivery of Nicotine, where we have existing granted patents in the US, Canada, and Japan, we have received our first patent in Australia.

We have received our first European Union patent in patent Family #21, Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension, where we already have 3 US granted patents. Europe is considered the 2nd-largest hypertension market in the world (following the US) and thus receiving European patent recognition is an important milestone.

In our patent Family #24, Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy, we have received 2 new Australian patents and 1 new European Union patent. Our intellectual property in this important Family is now quite robust with a total of 6 US patents; 4 Australian patents; and 1 European Union patent.

Finally, in our patent Family #27, Compositions and Methods for Treating Diabetes, we have received 1 new US patent. We now have 2 US patents in this Family which we consider to be quite important given our recent successes in the GLP-1 sector.

Lexaria's exceptional innovations are evidenced through its robust patent portfolio. Initial hypotheses are first evaluated through research of existing scientific papers; followed by the all-important animal and/or human testing to generate data that subsequently supports patent applications in the numerous international markets that we have pursued. Only after patents are granted are we most able to safely pursue commercial relationships to exploit our innovations.

2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Reminder

The Company would like to remind shareholders to *** VOTE YOUR SHARES *** in Lexaria's upcoming Annual Meeting which will be held on January 27, 2026, at 1:00 PM PT.

Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2025 are entitled to vote at the meeting, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

Lexaria is asking stockholders to follow their Board of Directors' recommendation to vote FOR all proposals. Regardless of how you vote, we strongly encourage you to vote your shares on each or on any of the proposals contained in the proxy statement - your opinions matter to us!

How to Access the Proxy Materials

The proxy statement and annual report to security holders are available online at: www.colonialstock.com/LEXX2026.

On the above website, you can vote by entering your control number; it's easy! The control number is located on your proxy materials. If you received an email notice, your control number is contained in the email. If you haven't received a control number, call your broker and ask for one.

Lexaria shareholders are encouraged to read the proxy statement and annual report filed in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast your votes prior to the proxy voting deadline (4:00 PM PT on January 26, 2026).

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 60 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

