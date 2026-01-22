Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) is pleased to highlight strengthening fundamentals across the lithium and rare earth markets, where rising demand and tightening supply have lifted both sectors to multi year highs. Recently lithium prices moved above $20,000 per tonne for the first time since November 2023, supported by unexpectedly strong energy storage demand and disciplined supply conditions. Rare earth prices advanced sharply entering early 2026, as supply constraints and geopolitical tension converged with accelerating demand from technology and energy related industries, resulting in year over year gains approaching 50%.

Market expectations now point to a sustained lithium recovery, with battery energy storage deployment projected to account for a growing share of total demand, adding a stabilizing layer to long term fundamentals. Expansion in data center infrastructure and grid scale storage is expected to drive substantial incremental consumption, with forecasts indicating year on year growth of 40-55% from these segments. In parallel, investments in building a domestic North American battery materials supply chain are tracking to meaningfully intersect with this rising demand as development stage projects progress toward production across Nevada and other U.S. jurisdictions. These dynamic conditions heighten the importance of early-stage exploration positions and support the prospective role of domestic assets in meeting future electric-vehicle and stationary-storage demand.

Within this evolving landscape, Lithium Corporation's portfolio remains well aligned. The Company advanced its rare earth Las Pilas prospect throughout 2025 and, in early January 2026, secured an option agreement adding a committed exploration program, thus freeing up internal resources to concentrate on other priority rare earth and lithium prospects. Contingent on favorable weather conditions, Lithium Corp intends to resume fieldwork on its generative lithium projects in February, positioning these efforts to capitalize on the improving market outlook and current industry momentum.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two worldclass mining jurisdictions, with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titanium, rare earth elements, graphite, fluorspar, and antimony properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

