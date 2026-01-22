Austrian engineering group Andritz has signed a deal to supply the pump turbine units for a 500 MW pumped storage plant in South Korea, the country's first new pumped storage project in over a decade.From ESS News Austrian technology group Andritz has been selected by South Korean industrial company Doosan Enerbility to supply its turbine units for the Yeongdong pumped storage plant. The 500 MW Yeongdong project, to be built in South Korea's southwestern province of Chungcheong, is a collaboration between Doosan Enerbility and the country's largest electric power company, Korea Hydro & Nuclear ...

