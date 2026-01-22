DP World: Advancing Women's Inclusion in Argentina's Port and Logistics Sector

How DP World in Argentina and Yusen Logistics Are Turning Commitment Into Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Women drivers are increasingly entering Argentina's port and logistics workforce.

Across the global logistics industry, inclusion is increasingly recognized as a business imperative - not just a social one. DP World, through its operations at Terminales Río de la Plata (TRP) in Buenos Aires, is working with Yusen Logistics Argentina to translate that principle into tangible, on-the-ground change within one of the most traditionally male-dominated sectors: ports and heavy transport.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for women across operational, technical, and leadership roles, while addressing the structural barriers that have historically limited participation in the sector.

Rather than focusing solely on policy, the initiative is centered on practical improvements that enable women to enter, remain, and advance within the logistics value chain.

Inclusion That Extends Beyond the Workplace

For women working in heavy transport, access to safe, functional infrastructure is often a barrier to participation. Recognizing this, DP World and Yusen Logistics collaborated to adapt port facilities at the Buenos Aires terminal to better serve female truck drivers entering the site.

Improvements included refurbishing bathrooms, offices, and operational spaces to create safer, more comfortable, and more inclusive conditions. These changes underscore a critical reality across the logistics industry: inclusion must be supported by physical environments and operating conditions that reflect the needs of a more diverse workforce.

By investing in infrastructure alongside workforce initiatives, the partnership demonstrates how inclusion can be embedded directly into daily operations.

A Value Chain Approach to Gender Equity

Yusen Logistics Argentina is advancing programs to increase the participation of women in heavy transport through targeted training and development initiatives. At the same time, the partnership recognizes that workforce inclusion cannot be achieved in isolation.

Women drivers spend extended periods within port terminals, making it essential that those spaces are designed with safety, comfort, and accessibility in mind. By working together from the outset, DP World in Argentina and Yusen Logistics took a value chain approach - identifying operational pain points and implementing solutions that support women throughout their entire journey, from road to port.

This model reflects a broader shift within logistics, where collaboration across customers, operators, and service providers is essential to creating lasting cultural change.

Why Inclusion Strengthens Logistics Performance

Expanding women's participation in logistics operations delivers measurable benefits at both organizational and industry levels, including:

Stronger organizational culture and collaboration

Broader access to skilled talent in a labor-constrained sector

Enhanced employer brand and workforce retention

Increased visibility of role models within port and transport operations

Deeper integration of ESG principles into daily decision-making

As logistics networks grow more complex, inclusive operating models are increasingly linked to resilience, safety, and long-term competitiveness.

Safer Operations, Smarter Infrastructure

Improving working conditions for women drivers also strengthens outcomes for all terminal users. Safer, better-designed facilities contribute to productivity, wellbeing, and more orderly operations across port environments.

DP World's terminal in Buenos Aires handles approximately 26% of Argentina's containerized cargo, making continuous improvement critical to maintaining safe and reliable operations at scale. Infrastructure upgrades that support inclusion also reinforce efficiency - helping optimize rest times, traffic flow, and overall safety within the terminal.

Aligning Inclusion With Global Sustainability Goals

The initiative forms part of DP World's broader "Our World, Our Future" sustainability strategy and aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals spanning health and well-being, gender equality, and economic growth. It builds upon DP World's already deep commitment to diversifying the workforce across its Latin American operations - whether that's a cumulative 200% increase in female employment at Brazil's Port of Santos or achieving more than 20% female representation in the workforce at Ecuador's Port of Posorja.

By pairing cross-industry collaboration with tangible operational improvements, DP World is demonstrating how inclusive logistics can be built - not through abstract commitments, but through infrastructure, partnership, and execution.

Learn More

Learn more about DP World's commitment to gender equality here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/advancing-womens-inclusion-in-argentinas-port-and-logistics-sect-1129972