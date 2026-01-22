Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Principal Spirit, a British Columbia-based activewear company established in 2025, today announced the launch of its NT Series, a new ballet-inspired activewear collection designed to integrate professional dancewear construction with everyday lifestyle apparel.

The NT Series represents the company's first commercial product release and introduces a design approach that combines performance-focused textile engineering with garments intended for daily wear. The collection is built using a proprietary high-stretch, moisture-wicking fiber and is manufactured with 3D seamless knitting technology to provide a close, contoured fit with compression support and breathability.

The NT Series is designed to support a wide range of movement while maintaining a streamlined silhouette suitable for use beyond the studio. The garments are intended for individuals seeking apparel that transitions from training or practice settings to everyday activities without requiring a change in attire.

"The NT Series reflects our objective of applying professional dancewear standards to apparel that can be worn throughout the day," said founder Stephanie Fang. "The focus of this launch is precision fit, comfort, and materials that perform under movement while remaining suitable for regular wear."

Founder Stephanie Fang, who brings years of experience from the high-end fashion industry, emphasized the brand's wearer-centered philosophy.

"Our products start with understanding the dancer," Fang noted. "Comfort and close-to-skin fit are the most fundamental requirements. From fabric selection to manufacturing, every step is carefully tested, refined, and optimized to ensure our apparel truly supports its wearer. We want every consumer to feel confident, unrestricted, and beautifully themselves."

Sustainability considerations were incorporated into material selection and production processes for the NT Series, with an emphasis on durability, breathability, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

The NT Series is available through Principal Spirit's official sales channels. Future product development will continue to focus on specialized activewear categories aligned with the company's design and manufacturing approach.

Following the successful release of its ballet series, the company plans continued expansion into niche active lifestyle categories, including swimwear, outdoor wear, and other specialized athletic accessories-offering consumers broader and more diverse style and performance options.

As the global activewear market increasingly pursues individuality, sustainability, and aesthetic refinement, Principal Spirit positions itself as a brand to watch-one committed to innovation, artistry, and human-centered design.

