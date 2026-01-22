EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.01.2026 / 15:39 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 21 January 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312526018367/adtn-20260121.htm and also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2026/ADTRAN-Holdings-Inc--announces-certain-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results/default.aspx .



22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News