EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 21 January 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312526018367/adtn-20260121.htm and also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2026/ADTRAN-Holdings-Inc--announces-certain-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results/default.aspx.
22.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2264668 22.01.2026 CET/CEST