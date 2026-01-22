Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - TeKnowledge, a global expert technology services company specializing in AI, Customer Experience and Cybersecurity, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. This renewed collaboration extends managed technical support services for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure through Carahsoft and its reseller partners, and significantly broadens TeKnowledge's Public Sector portfolio.

TeKnowledge and Carahsoft Expand Partnership to Advance Digital, AI Transformation Across the U.S. Public Sector

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/281233_08f87c2c74f9c993_001full.jpg

As part of this expansion, TeKnowledge will deliver new services including cloud migration, intelligent business applications and generative AI adoption tailored to Government agencies. With a mission to help Federal entities better serve citizens, TeKnowledge offers an end-to-end AI lifecycle approach-from building a secure data foundation to driving human-centric adoption and providing ongoing support.

"By expanding our partnership with TeKnowledge, agencies gain seamless access to technical expertise for AI, CX and cloud solutions," said Cortney Steiner, Vice President of Sales, supporting the Microsoft Team at Carahsoft. "It enables agencies to modernize efficiently, leverage intelligent tools responsibly and achieve measurable outcomes faster. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to strengthening this partnership with TeKnowledge to support digital transformation across the Public Sector."

Through this collaboration, Carahsoft's Public Sector reach and contracting expertise combined with TeKnowledge's technical delivery and AI-driven enablement capabilities, Government agencies can seamlessly access and implement modern solutions. These solutions include reliable technology expertise, allowing agencies to quickly resolve issues, maintain secure and stable operations, and ensure systems run smoothly while supporting modernization and efficiency goals, as well as enhanced workforce productivity and readiness through AI adoption programs, empowering agencies to use intelligent tools effectively, securely, and responsibly in daily operations.

This collaboration also gives government agencies access to solutions for improved citizen and customer experiences through proactive support, faster issue resolution, and intelligent automation to streamline service delivery across departments, as well as strong alignment with Federal digital priorities, such as Zero Trust frameworks, cloud-first mandates, and responsible AI adoption, supporting agencies to meet modernization and compliance goals with confidence.

"As Government agencies navigate digital transformation, our focus is delivering measurable impact," said Steve Heffron, SVP Managed Services & President NA Sales, TeKnowledge. "By combining our technical expertise and AI enablement capabilities with Carahsoft's Public Sector reach, we are helping agencies move from ambition to adoption, modernizing operations and empowering teams to deliver better outcomes for citizens."

TeKnowledge's services and solutions for Microsoft support are available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

About TeKnowledge

TeKnowledge is a trusted expert technology services company that partners with companies and countries to navigate the complexities of becoming AI-First, managing the full lifecycle from data to security, adoption, and ongoing support.

Operating across 16+ global hubs, TeKnowledge delivers 24/7 operations through more than 4,000 experts. Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge is part of the YNV Group, a privately held global holding company operating across three sectors: Technology, Real Estate, and Financial Services, including an EU-licensed financial institution. Visit TeKnowledge.com for more information.

Contact

Iman Ghorayeb

Iman.ghorayeb@Teknowledge.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

+1(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

