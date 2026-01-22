Strategic partnership unlocks latest advancements from Tageos' Innovation Center of Excellence, starting with the battery-free EOS-654 BLE G3 inlay for Wiliot's Gen3 IoT Pixel sensor and the Wiliot Intelligence Platform

Tageos, a global leader in RFID and wireless IoT inlays and tags, today announced a strategic partnership with ambient IoT pioneer Wiliot. The first outcome of this collaboration is the launch of a new passive Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) inlay, the EOS-654 BLE G3. In response growing demand for real-time location and condition monitoring across retail and logistics supply chains, this inlay was developed to support large-scale deployment of Wiliot's Gen3 IoT Pixel sensor and the Wiliot Intelligence Platform.

The new EOS-654 BLE G3 features a dual-band architecture operating at 2.4 GHz and sub-1 GHz. This inlay design enables longer-range energizing, more reliable broadcasts, and greater performance consistency across environments such as distribution centers, trailers, retail backrooms, and store floors. Delivered as a dry inlay, it is ready for conversion into Wiliot's Gen3 IoT Pixel sensor.

Requiring no batteries, the Gen3 IoT Pixel sensor works with cost-effective Bluetooth reader infrastructure to transmit item-level data to the Wiliot Intelligence Platform. The platform analyzes continuous streams of location, temperature, humidity, light, dwell time, and movement data to power physical AI solutions, including cycle counting, shipment verification, reusable asset tracking, and condition monitoring.

The EOS-654 BLE G3 inlay was developed in cooperation with Wiliot at Tageos' Innovation Center of Excellence (ICoE), which opened in Munich, Germany, in April 2025 in response to increasing demand for cutting-edge wireless technologies. Specializing in product innovations such as advanced antenna design, battery-free and battery-powered BLE sensors, and multi-component integration into roll-to-roll inlay manufacturing, the ICoE is part of the company's comprehensive research and development organization. Once final product development and validation are complete, products can be seamlessly industrialized within Tageos' global manufacturing network, which currently has a total production capacity of 12 billion units per year across locations in France, the United States, and China.

"We are proud to work with a global, high-capacity inlay manufacturer to further secure supply for the growing demand for our battery-free Gen3 IoT Pixel BLE sensors," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP Marketing and Business Development at Wiliot. "Combined with the Wiliot Intelligence Platform, this partnership powers the data layer behind physical AI and redefines real-time visibility across modern supply chains. Tageos' innovation capabilities and proven ability to scale to billions of units make them an ideal partner for our rapid growth in ambient IoT."

"With Tageos' innovation and commitment to quality, in addition to our expertise in inlay manufacturing, combined with our capacity we are taking another significant step towards ambient IoT performance and battery-free BLE sensing technology," said Hector Gomez, VP of Specialty Products at Tageos. "Wiliot shares our commitment to pioneering ideas and actions, and we are excited to expand our partnership further to unlock new applications and drive ongoing growth for the benefit of our customers worldwide."

About Tageos

Tageos is a global market leader in the design and manufacturing of RFID and wireless IoT inlays and tags. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, innovative products and sensors (RAIN RFID/UHF, NFC/HF, BLE), enabling end-customers such as retailers, brand owners, and industrial manufacturers to identify, authenticate, track, and trace a wide range of products and assets. Tageos is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified and holds ARC Quality Certification from Auburn University's RFID Lab. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Tageos operates manufacturing sites and offices in France, USA, China, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Italy, and Mexico.

About Wiliot

Wiliot, a pioneer of Ambient IoT, powers your supply chain with continuous, scan-free visibility into item location and condition. The Wiliot Intelligence Platform processes signals from battery-free Bluetooth sensors (IoT Pixels) in the Wiliot Cloud using purpose-built AI and ML models. This enables real-time automated condition monitoring, inventory intelligence, and workflow optimization. Whether you have AI in place or are just starting, Wiliot delivers continuous, AI-ready data that drives ROI today and scales into advanced AI tomorrow.

