LED iBond International A/S: Application for deleting the admission to trading of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Company Announcement no. 137/2026 (January 22, 2026)

Application for deleting the admission to trading of the company's shares from the trading platform Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark has been submitted.

LED iBond International A/S hereby announces that, following the decision made at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 January 2026, the Company has today submitted an application to Nasdaq for deleting the admission to trading of the company's shares from the trading platform Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

Further information will be provided once Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark has processed the application.

LED iBond International A/S

About LED iBond International A/S







HORTISABER is a new generation of LED grow lights for indoor farming. It's developed to meet the demands from modern greenhouse productions with outstanding energy efficiency, light uniformity, superior passive cooling design that enhances the lifespan significantly and the unique linear slim-line design ensures minimal daylight shadow.

LED iBond's lighting solutions have been installed in many large-scale projects ranging from Parking Houses, Charging Hubs, Solar Carports and Greenhouses to customised illumination projects such as shopping centres, intelligent shelf lighting and elevator ceilings.

LED iBond is a Danish design and manufacturing company.

LED iBond International A/S is admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

(ticker: LEDIBOND).