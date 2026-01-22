Kinnevik AB: Kinnevik invests in Mews' EUR 264m funding round

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced it has invested EUR 20m in Mews' EUR 264m Series D funding round, emerging as Mews' largest shareholder as the company continues to scale the world's leading hospitality operating system.

Mews, the leading operating system for hotels, today announced it has raised EUR 264m in a Series D funding round led by new investor EQT Group, alongside Atomico and HarbourVest with participation from existing investors Kinnevik, Battery Ventures and Tiger Global. Kinnevik participated with EUR 20m in the round which values the company at EUR 2.1bn, a meaningful uplift to Kinnevik's Q3 2025 NAV. With the transaction, Kinnevik becomes Mews' largest investor with a 10 percent ownership stake.

As hospitality is entering a new era where property management systems are no longer just passive software but intelligent profit-drivers, Mews is leading the shift with its cloud-based, AI-enabled platform. Mews helps hoteliers run their operations end-to-end, from pricing and payments to housekeeping staffing and event management. In short, Mews handles operational complexity so hoteliers can focus on providing remarkable guest experiences.

The funding round follows a year of strong growth. In 2025, Mews grew SaaS gross profit by 55 percent and platform transaction volumes reached EUR 17bn. Mews now serves 15,000 customers across 85 countries and has generated half a billion euros in additional revenue for hoteliers.

The new funding will expand Mews' investments in AI and accelerate its payments and broader fintech infrastructure. It will also support the rapid expansion within its existing customer base and across its primary geographies in North America and Europe.

Kinnevik first partnered with Mews, its founder Richard Valtr, and its CEO Matt Welle, in 2022 and has continued to invest as the company has delivered on its multi-product strategy. Kinnevik's participation in Mews' Series D financing adds to the EUR 36m invested during 2025.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik, commented:

"We are deeply impressed by Richard, Matt, and the entire Mews team as they continue to break new ground and drive innovation across the hospitality industry. As momentum builds, we look forward to continuing to support Mews in cementing their position as the world's leading hospitality operating system."

The reassessed fair value of Kinnevik's investment in Mews will be finalized and reported in Kinnevik's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, to be published on 3 February 2026.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is a leading growth investor on a mission to redefine industries and create remarkable growth companies. We are an active owner and operational partner, providing patient capital to challenger technology-enabled businesses in Europe and the US. Our passionate founders are building tomorrow's leaders within healthcare, software and climate, making everyday life easier and better for people around the world. We invest at all stages of a company's growth journey, always determined to create long-term value. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.