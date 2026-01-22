London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Carpets Online, has officially launched. The nationwide e-commerce platform, marks a significant milestone in growth for S&R Carpets, a long-established family flooring business with more than 40 years of heritage in West Yorkshire.





The move online is driven by years of increasing demand from customers outside the region who travelled from cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester to buy from S&R Carpets because of its reputation for quality, service and pricing. Word of mouth and repeat business highlighted a clear opportunity: customers wanted access to the same value and service without having to travel. Expanding online is the natural next step.

Over the past four decades, the business has grown from one small local shop into four successful retail stores across West Yorkshire, bucking industry trends that have seen many independent retailers close and major chains struggle. Customer behaviour has also changed, with more people preferring the convenience of buying online. These shifts confirmed the decision to create a dedicated digital brand for nationwide customers.

Carpets Online launches with a carefully selected range of bestsellers and exclusive designs, all available for shipment within 36 hours. This approach allows the company to offer fast, reliable delivery and competitive pricing while maintaining strong service levels. Typical delivery times are three to five working days for England and Wales and four to seven days for more remote regions. There have already been occasions where customers received their flooring the next day after being let down by another retailer.

The online range includes popular products such as the Dreams collection, known for its thick 20mm soft pile, and the SCS Olympia and Supreme ranges, which have become customer favourites thanks to substantial value and wide colour choice. These ranges are priced significantly lower than those of many other retailers. One example is a product sold elsewhere at £33.99 per square metre, which Carpets Online offers at £17.97 due to bulk buying and low overheads. The new website also offers exclusive ranges sourced directly from manufacturers, including Richmond Deluxe and Dreams.

Grey Carpets are still the most popular colour choice, with Beige Carpets making a comeback in 2025. For kitchens and bathrooms, Herringbone Vinyl flooring is the top choice. Carpets Online attract a lot of customers looking for luxury carpets - some for thick carpets for the bedroom or those specifically looking for a soft carpet that feels great underfoot. About 30% of its clients are landlords or developers who know they can leave Carpets Online to manage the whole flooring requirements, allowing them to concentrate on other aspects of the refurb. As a general trend, LVT is gaining significant popularity across the UK and is a product Carpets Online will focusing on heavily in 2026.

Rhys Nicholson, Sales Manager from Carpets Online says: "Customers using the new site are already praising the personal service the team provides, which is reflected in our great reviews on Trustpilot. Rather than relying solely on online chat, staff regularly call customers to help them choose the right flooring for their home. Buying flooring is an emotional decision for many people, and speaking to a real person makes the experience easier and more reassuring."

Behind the scenes, the business has invested heavily to support this nationwide growth. The company recently moved into a new 9,000-square-foot warehouse, expanded logistics partnerships, and started recruiting additional staff, with a strong commitment to hiring locally. The long-term vision is to become a nationally recognised brand known for excellent service, transparency and value, following the same principles that have guided the business for the last 40 years.

About Carpets Online

Carpets Online aims to provide quality flooring at affordable prices for customers across the UK.

The business has more than 40 years of experience in the carpet and flooring industry, beginning as a single shop serving the local community in West Yorkshire. Over time, it has expanded into multiple retail units and a dedicated carpet warehouse. This growth has enabled the company to purchase key ranges directly from manufacturers, lowering costs and allowing it to offer some of the most competitive prices for luxury carpets.

As word spread and prices remained consistently strong, more customers and trade buyers began travelling from outside Yorkshire. This growing nationwide demand led to the creation of Carpets Online, giving customers across the UK access to the same value and service that built the company's reputation in its home region.

