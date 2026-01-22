The Company has expanded its AI ecosystem to autonomously execute end-to-end bookings through agentic technology.

This deployment integrates an agentic architecture capable of independently processing complex tasks and business processes without human intervention.

New agentic customer support via voice is delivering double-digit improvements in service quality

eDO continues to scale its AI leadership with over 30% of its new code now generated by Artificial Intelligence, a massive productivity leap for its 247 global platforms.

eDreams ODIGEO (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), (hereinafter, 'the Company' or 'eDO' for short), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced a major expansion of its artificial intelligence capabilities with the successful deployment of autonomous agentic systems for independently executing bookings and deliver voice supported customer service.

Unlike traditional conversational AI systems that primarily offer search results, eDO has successfully scaled its capabilities to an agentic model that autonomously manages the entire lifecycle of a travel booking. This innovation allows the AI architecture to execute complex tasks and take direct action.

In addition to bookings, eDO has successfully launched the first use cases of agentic customer support via voice. By combining conversational power with a system specifically designed to ensure fact-grounding and correctness, the solution has delivered double-digit improvements in customer satisfaction and accuracy rates. This ensures that interactions are reliable, meeting the high standards expected by travellers while eliminating common AI "hallucinations".

A core driver of this innovation is eDO's leadership as a fully AI-native organisation, where more than 30% of the Company's new code is now generated by AI. This level of automation provides a massive productivity leap, freeing up world-class tech teams to focus on pioneering high-value innovations. Beyond code generation, the Company has also deployed Generative AI content models to boost its front-end customer acquisition and personalisation capabilities, including the automatic creation of high-quality, visual assets for various performance marketing channels. This industrial-scale efficiency is a key enabler for the Company's strategic roadmap to reach 13 million Prime members by 2030.

Carsten Bernhard, Chief Technology Officer of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Our leadership in AI is a competitive moat built over more than a decade and is the bedrock of our business. Today, we are setting a new industry standard by not only generating 30% of our code through AI but also deploying agentic capabilities that can execute complex tasks autonomously. AI is the engine of our business, and from this position of strength, we are scaling these innovations to further enhance the experience for our members as we head toward our target of 13 million Prime subscribers by 2030".

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO (FT: EDR:MCE) is the world's leading travel subscription platform. It pioneered Prime, the first and largest travel subscription programme, which has topped over 7.7 million members since launching in 2017. Prime members are subscribed to global travel, gaining access to a comprehensive multi-product offering for all their travel needs-including hotels, rail, flights, dynamic packages and car rental, among others- compounded by industry-leading flexibility features and exclusive, member-only benefits. This entire Prime experience is powered by a proprietary, industry-leading AI platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to its members. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, the Company operates in 44 markets through its renowned brands-eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo-to deliver a smarter, hyper-personalised, and comprehensive travel experience globally.

