Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - The Evolve ETFs team ("Evolve" or the "Company") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF (TSX: SIXY).





SIXY invests in Canada's "Big Six" banks and employs a covered call strategy (~50% of the portfolio) with modest leverage to generate enhanced income. This one-ticket solution delivers cash distributions twice per month for more frequent investor cash flow.

With over $8.9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. To learn more visit www.evolveetfs.com.

