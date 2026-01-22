Ellipses Pharma Limited ("Ellipses"), a clinical-stage oncology drug development company with a pipeline of innovative programmes, announced that it has entered into a collaboration and licence agreement with Innolake Biopharm Co. Ltd ("Innolake") to develop a clinical stage first-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

Under the partnership, Ellipses gains rights to develop a B7H3 targeted ADC with an eribulin payload (ILB-3101) worldwide excluding greater China. ILB-3101 has the potential to treat multiple tumour types and to address resistance to topoisomerase-1 based ADCs. ILB-3101 is designated as EP0028 by Ellipses.

Ellipses and Innolake will collaborate closely on the development of ILB-3101/EP0028, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial in China sponsored by Innolake. Ellipses will initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in the US with expansion to Europe and other territories following relevant regulatory approvals.

EP0028 is an important addition to Ellipses' clinical-stage pipeline and is the second programme Ellipses has in-licensed from an innovative biotech company based in China. The first programme, EP0031, is a next-generation selective RET inhibitor developed by Kelun Biotech, which Ellipses is currently advancing through Phase 2 trials.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, Executive Chair of Ellipses, commented: "We are delighted to bring this differentiated ADC into our pipeline. EP0028 has the potential to address unmet needs in a range of indications and further strengthens our strategy to develop Chinese originated assets in the West."

Professor Tobias Arkenau, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer of Ellipses, commented: "Ellipses' decision to in-license EP0028 is a significant milestone for us in continuing our mission to develop new cancer drugs for patients with high unmet clinical needs. Our collaboration with Innolake is another great opportunity to develop innovative cancer drugs globally, robustly and at speed to serve our communities."

Mingde Xia, CEO of Innolake, commented: "This partnership is a great validation of our technology and capabilities. Having advanced ILB-3101 from early discovery through to the clinic, we are delighted to collaborate with Ellipses and look forward to bringing this innovative therapy to patients worldwide."

About Ellipses

Ellipses is a global clinical-stage drug development company focused on progressing first- or best-in-class oncology drugs. Ellipses' maturing clinical pipeline is progressing three clinical phase-2 programmes with an additional programme due to commence Phase 1 studies in 2026. Ellipses is supported by a global Scientific Advisory Group comprising over 300 leading Oncology Key Opinion Leaders to de-risk initial asset selection and provide critical insights into clinical trial design.

About Innolake

Innolake is a Hangzhou/Shanghai-based innovative clinical stage biotech companydeveloping therapies to target unmet medical needs in cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platforms and in-house R&D capabilities to generate a pipeline of ADCs/biologics and small molecule programmes.

