Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named Top Employer in Eight Countries

Commitment to nurturing a culture of belonging spurs global recognitions

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, has been certified as a Top Employer in eight countries and as a Top Employer in the Asia Pacific region.

This recognition encompasses Thailand, India, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, and for the first time, the United States.

"At Ingredion, excellence is not only about what we produce, but about how we work and connect with one another," said Nancy Wolfe, chief human resource officer at Ingredion. "Being named a Top Employer in eight countries for multiple years, and the addition of the United States in 2026, reinforces our global commitment to living our employee value proposition and nurturing a people-centric growth culture where every person belongs and feels supported."

The Top Employer Institute is the global authority in recognizing excellence in people practices. Certification is awarded to organizations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Ingredion has been recognized as a Top Employer in Singapore and Thailand for six consecutive years. China, Germany, Malaysia, and the UK have been certified for four years running. This is the second consecutive year of recognition for Ingredion India and the first time for Ingredion in the U.S.

About Ingredion

