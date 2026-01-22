21CS Launches SENTINELn: See Every Change, Control Every Outcome

MOREHEAD CITY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / 21CS announces the release of SENTINELn, the robust change management solution designed to monitor, track, and restore z/OS data sets with absolute precision. With built-in recovery and proactive audit readiness, teams can optimize performance and program confidently without compromising critical z/OS data sets.

SENTINELn strengthens operational resilience by providing unprecedented visibility into every modification across z/OS environments. While maintaining the highest standards of control, compliance, and data integrity, SENTINELn gives teams the confidence they need to accelerate development cycles.

"Enterprises must innovate quickly while maintaining governance and safeguarding their z/OS environments," said Eduardo Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "SENTINELn gives your teams complete confidence in every change. When your data is protected, your business can move decisively and innovate without hesitation."

Key capabilities include:

Automated Backup Control. Automatically captures member-level backups, maintaining a history of versioned resources to improve data protection and control.

Real-Time Monitoring and Recovery. Tracks real-time changes to critical system and application software. Seamlessly roll back changes and restore data backups.

Manage Member-Level Access. Controls library modifications by limiting access to designated members, ensuring only approved users are permitted to make changes.

Cyber Protection. Monitor and protect critical data sets to prevent malicious access and gain real-time insights.

Documentation of Changes. Records the purpose of updates made to critical members of protected resources, creating a clear audit trail that supports accountability and comprehensive change documentation.

Auditing and Integrity Verification. Generates detailed reports, ensuring the integrity of your production data sets and load libraries.

Automation Pipeline Integration. Enables seamless integration with automation pipelines and command-line interface.

Get real-time change tracking, automatic backups, reports in batch, and side-by-side comparisons - all in one intuitive platform. Discover how SENTINELn protects what matters most: https://21cs.com/products/sentineln

Contact:

21CS Marketing

marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-launches-sentineln-see-every-change-control-every-outcome-1129844