Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

21CS Launches SENTINELn: See Every Change, Control Every Outcome

MOREHEAD CITY, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / 21CS announces the release of SENTINELn, the robust change management solution designed to monitor, track, and restore z/OS data sets with absolute precision. With built-in recovery and proactive audit readiness, teams can optimize performance and program confidently without compromising critical z/OS data sets.

SENTINELn strengthens operational resilience by providing unprecedented visibility into every modification across z/OS environments. While maintaining the highest standards of control, compliance, and data integrity, SENTINELn gives teams the confidence they need to accelerate development cycles.

"Enterprises must innovate quickly while maintaining governance and safeguarding their z/OS environments," said Eduardo Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "SENTINELn gives your teams complete confidence in every change. When your data is protected, your business can move decisively and innovate without hesitation."

Key capabilities include:

Automated Backup Control. Automatically captures member-level backups, maintaining a history of versioned resources to improve data protection and control.

Real-Time Monitoring and Recovery. Tracks real-time changes to critical system and application software. Seamlessly roll back changes and restore data backups.

Manage Member-Level Access. Controls library modifications by limiting access to designated members, ensuring only approved users are permitted to make changes.

Cyber Protection. Monitor and protect critical data sets to prevent malicious access and gain real-time insights.

Documentation of Changes. Records the purpose of updates made to critical members of protected resources, creating a clear audit trail that supports accountability and comprehensive change documentation.

Auditing and Integrity Verification. Generates detailed reports, ensuring the integrity of your production data sets and load libraries.

Automation Pipeline Integration. Enables seamless integration with automation pipelines and command-line interface.

Get real-time change tracking, automatic backups, reports in batch, and side-by-side comparisons - all in one intuitive platform. Discover how SENTINELn protects what matters most: https://21cs.com/products/sentineln

Contact:

21CS Marketing
marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-launches-sentineln-see-every-change-control-every-outcome-1129844

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.