Fabasoft, a leading European cloud vendor for document and business process management, has been positioned as a Challenger with its Fabasoft Approve product by Gartner in its first Magic Quadrant 2026 for Quality Management System Software. In the report, the analyst firm recognizes the company's strengths and cautions.

"Gartner defines the market for quality management system (QMS/eQMS) software as stand-alone digital solutions with embedded emerging technological capabilities that enable organizations to systematically manage, monitor and improve the quality of their products, processes and services." In its independent report, the IT analyst firm evaluated 12 different vendors based on 15 weighted criteria.

"We are delighted that Gartner has positioned our QMS as a Challenger. We see this as confirmation of our strategic direction and our technological innovations, particularly in the field of AI. At the same time, it underlines our commitment to representing European values and consistently implementing digital sovereignty, data protection, and security," says Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Approve.

The full report is available for download on the Fabasoft Approve website.

In our opinion the Gartner Magic Quadrant is one of the most trusted sources for evaluating software solutions. It provides an independent overview of how vendors compare and where the industry is headed. The evaluation is based on clear criteria that analyze both the company's strategic vision "Completeness of Vision" and its "Ability to Execute".

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve, the AI-powered document and quality management system, enables the digitalization and automation of quality processes for regulated industries. Thanks to the simple adaptability via no-code/low-code, customer-specific requirements can be implemented in no time at all. Cross-company workflows connect internal and external project partners in a shared data environment and supported by AI digitally map the entire information life cycle for industrial products. Fabasoft Approve GmbH is part of the Fabasoft Group with 494 employees which generated a total revenue of around EUR 87 million in fiscal year 2024/2025 (reporting date: March 31, 2025).

