ViewSonic Corporation: ViewSonic Unveils Industry's First Android 16-Powered Interactive Displays and Education Ecosystem Innovations at Bett 2026

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has showcased two new ViewBoard series at Bett 2026, marking the industry's first Android 16-powered interactive displays for education. Designed for fast responsiveness and reliable everyday use across modern academic spaces, both EDLA-certified series feature advanced 64-point multi-touch technology, as well as built-in ambient light and PIR motion sensors that support improved energy efficiency. In addition to the global hardware debut, ViewSonic has also presented its latest education software advancements, reinforcing its integrated ecosystem for both K-12 and higher education institutions.

"To deliver a trusted and reliable ecosystem that institutions can trust over the long term, ViewSonic remains focused on advancing products and solutions to keep pace with the needs of teaching and learning," said Dennis Lin, General Manager of ViewSonic Education Solutions. "In response to educators' expectations for secure and future-ready classroom technology, we are introducing the new ViewBoard series powered by the latest operating system. At Bett, we are also highlighting real-world school implementations to demonstrate how ViewSonic helps institutions improve teaching workflows and everyday learning experiences."

Introducing the Newest ViewBoard Series

The EDLA-certified ViewBoard IFP35-1 Series* and ViewBoard IFP41-1 Series*, powered by Android 16, deliver precise and intuitive interaction through 64-point multi-touch technology and palm rejection. Built-in ambient light and PIR motion sensors support sustainability by automatically adjusting screen brightness and powering the display on when the classroom is in use and off when unoccupied.

The IFP41-1 Series is an advanced model optimized for discussion-based and collaborative learning. Featuring a complete speaker system with a subwoofer and microphone to support clearer communication and richer audio, together with Write Away instant annotation, the display supports seamless, real-time collaboration that enhances classroom interaction. With availability in five wide sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches, the IFP41-1 Series supports diverse teaching space configurations across higher education, including lecture halls, seminar rooms, and hybrid learning spaces.

Powering Education Through Integrated Software and Ecosystem Innovations

Both of ViewSonic's latest interactive display series are powered by the newly enhanced myViewBoard digital whiteboarding software, featuring a redesigned interface, real-time collaboration tools, Participate Mode for student engagement, and built-in accessibility features. The platform supports flexible lesson planning and seamless content integration across different formats and devices, allowing educators to easily adapt their teaching workflows.

At Bett 2026, ViewSonic has also showcased its scalable Education Ecosystem by combining myViewBoard with AirSync for seamless wireless casting and Manager for centralized IT control. Together, these solutions enable diverse deployment across classrooms and campus settings, helping institutions streamline teaching workflows and device management.

Real-World Deployments Across Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education

ViewSonic's integrated solutions are already being deployed in real-world learning environments. Education institutions in the UK are adopting these solutions across diverse settings:

In primary and secondary education, Harris Academy Beckenham uses ViewBoard displays together with myViewBoard to enhance interactive teaching and collaborative learning in classrooms.

In higher education, Teesside University uses ViewBoard displays and ViewSonic GAMING monitors across flexible teaching and learning spaces to enrich collaboration, creative work, and immersive learning experiences.

Nottingham College represents a large-scale, multi-campus deployment that combines ViewBoard displays, All-in-One Direct View LED (dvLED) Displays, commercial displays, monitors, and centralized IT management with Manager to support teaching, campus communication, and diverse learning environments.

Visit ViewSonic at Booth NK20, ExCel London by January 23 to experience first-hand how its scalable Education Ecosystem is being applied across classrooms and campuses. For more information, see ViewSonic's Bett 2026 event page: https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2026.

*Product availability may vary by region. Select models are expected to become available from Q2 to Q3 2026.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings-including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync-featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose-and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

