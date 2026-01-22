HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Data Protection 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

Ability to Protect 90+ SaaS Apps Drive Industry Recognition

Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 22, 2026, a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Data Protection 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US52971725, December 2025).

"From day one, we set out to build the world's leading platform for SaaS data protection," said Simon Taylor, HYCU Founder and CEO. "We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates that vision, not just in terms of innovation, but in how we execute at scale for enterprise customers. HYCU R-Cloud is purpose-built to simplify protection across the modern SaaS stack, and this recognition underscores our commitment to giving organizations the control, resilience, and visibility they need to stay protected as their environments evolve."

HYCU's Innovation and Core Platform Focus

The IDC MarketScape highlights the following strengths for HYCU:

Breadth of SaaS coverage: HYCU supports a large number of SaaS applications, including coverage for mainstream business applications, such as M365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace, and more niche DevOps applications. Deep, API-level integration allows for object-level recovery, with rapid connector development via AI and low-code frameworks.

Rapid SaaS application integration: HYCU's proprietary backup development framework enables fast development of new SaaS integrations. This allows quick responses to customer demands.

Full data sovereignty and control: For SaaS application data backup storage, HYCU uses a bring-your-own-storage (BYOS) model, ensuring all backup data remains fully under customer control. HYCU does not store or touch customer data, enabling compliance with strict data residency, privacy, and sovereignty requirements.

Fully offline and readable back up data: SaaS application data is readable even if the SaaS provider is down, allowing some measure of continued operation and functionality. This also enables failover to an available region in the case of a SaaS application only being partially unavailable.

Why Enterprises Choose HYCU

HYCU's leadership is built on deep innovations in SaaS data protection that go beyond basic backup and restore.

HYCU supports a large number of SaaS applications, including mainstream services like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace, as well as niche DevOps, productivity, and industry-specific tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, iManage Cloud, Terraform, CircleCI, Notion, Asana, DocuSign, and Miro.

Deep, API-level integrations enable granular, object-level recovery and rapid development of new connectors using HYCU's low-code, AI-assisted backup development framework.

HYCU R-Graph, its visibility tool, discovers all applications in use, SaaS or not, helping organizations uncover shadow IT and close protection gaps across their environment.

These capabilities give IT buyers a powerful way to consolidate SaaS data protection, simplify operations, and reduce risk while keeping pace with the rapid adoption of new applications.

"We believe this recognition from IDC MarketScape is a milestone for HYCU, but more importantly, it's a signal to the market," Taylor added. "SaaS data protection is no longer a niche need, it's a core pillar of IT strategy. As SaaS adoption accelerates, we'll continue to be a leader with a platform built for what's next."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About HYCU?

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the #1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.?

