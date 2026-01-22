PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Earnings for Both the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2025

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $6,049,519 compared to $3,937,492 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 53.64%. For 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $21,571,965 compared to $15,814,873 for 2024, an increase of 36.40%.
As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.404 billion compared to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 6.56%. Total deposits were $1.186 billion and gross loans were $1.180 billion at the end of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.115 billion and gross loans of $1.129 billion at the end of 2024, increases of 6.38% and 4.51% respectively.
Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report record quarterly and full year earnings for our Company. We were able to show strong increases in our quarterly and annual net income available to shareholders as we continued to see efficiencies from our strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust in 2024. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. Our strong financial performance helped drive our shareholder value as our stock had a total return of 28.33% for 2025 (includes cash dividends and gain in stock value). As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to continue enhancing shareholder value."
For 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $7.51 per share compared to basic earnings of $5.74 per share in 2024, an increase of 30.84%. The December 31, 2025, book value per common share was $45.40, and the tangible book value per common share was $40.75. In 2025, the Company paid cash dividends of $2.34 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 8.84% from the cash dividends paid in 2024. The Company has paid 56 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012. The quarterly cash dividend has increased each quarter.
Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 as presented is unaudited.
PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations
Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
In Thousands
2025
2024
Assets
(unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
10,521
$
11,445
Interest-earning deposits with banks
24,093
13,385
Investment securities
143,472
114,048
Loans, gross
1,180,246
1,129,337
Allowance for credit losses
(10,493
)
(10,205
)
Intangible assets
13,854
14,278
Other assets
41,900
44,922
Total assets
$
1,403,593
$
1,317,210
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$
1,186,279
$
1,115,145
Borrowed funds
53,121
58,496
Other liabilities
11,120
10,282
Shareholders' Equity
153,073
133,287
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$
1,403,593
$
1,317,210
Book value per share
$
45.40
$
39.63
Tangible book value per share
$
40.75
$
34.72
Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
In Thousands
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
$
22,434
$
21,158
$
88,022
$
77,820
Interest expense
9,081
9,559
37,174
35,816
Net interest income
13,353
11,599
50,848
42,004
Provision for credit losses
143
1,600
422
1,955
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
13,210
9,999
50,426
40,049
Non interest income
604
442
2,057
1,723
Non interest expense
5,768
4,998
23,052
19,699
Income before income taxes
8,046
5,443
29,431
22,073
Income tax expense
1,682
1,192
6,604
5,156
Net income
6,364
4,251
22,827
16,917
Preferred stock dividends
314
314
1,255
1,102
Net income available to common stockholders
$
6,050
$
3,937
$
21,572
$
15,815
Net income per common share - basic
$
2.10
$
1.37
$
7.51
$
5.74
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.97
$
1.32
$
7.11
$
5.52
* Derived from audited financial statements
