PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Earnings for Both the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2025

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $6,049,519 compared to $3,937,492 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 53.64%. For 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $21,571,965 compared to $15,814,873 for 2024, an increase of 36.40%.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.404 billion compared to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 6.56%. Total deposits were $1.186 billion and gross loans were $1.180 billion at the end of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.115 billion and gross loans of $1.129 billion at the end of 2024, increases of 6.38% and 4.51% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report record quarterly and full year earnings for our Company. We were able to show strong increases in our quarterly and annual net income available to shareholders as we continued to see efficiencies from our strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust in 2024. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. Our strong financial performance helped drive our shareholder value as our stock had a total return of 28.33% for 2025 (includes cash dividends and gain in stock value). As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to continue enhancing shareholder value."

For 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $7.51 per share compared to basic earnings of $5.74 per share in 2024, an increase of 30.84%. The December 31, 2025, book value per common share was $45.40, and the tangible book value per common share was $40.75. In 2025, the Company paid cash dividends of $2.34 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 8.84% from the cash dividends paid in 2024. The Company has paid 56 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012. The quarterly cash dividend has increased each quarter.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31,

In Thousands

2025

2024

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

10,521

$

11,445

Interest-earning deposits with banks

24,093

13,385

Investment securities

143,472

114,048

Loans, gross

1,180,246

1,129,337

Allowance for credit losses

(10,493

)

(10,205

)

Intangible assets

13,854

14,278

Other assets

41,900

44,922

Total assets

$

1,403,593

$

1,317,210

Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

$

1,186,279

$

1,115,145

Borrowed funds

53,121

58,496

Other liabilities

11,120

10,282

Shareholders' Equity

153,073

133,287

Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$

1,403,593

$

1,317,210

Book value per share

$

45.40

$

39.63

Tangible book value per share

$

40.75

$

34.72

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

In Thousands

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

22,434

$

21,158

$

88,022

$

77,820

Interest expense

9,081

9,559

37,174

35,816

Net interest income

13,353

11,599

50,848

42,004

Provision for credit losses

143

1,600

422

1,955

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

13,210

9,999

50,426

40,049

Non interest income

604

442

2,057

1,723

Non interest expense

5,768

4,998

23,052

19,699

Income before income taxes

8,046

5,443

29,431

22,073

Income tax expense

1,682

1,192

6,604

5,156

Net income

6,364

4,251

22,827

16,917

Preferred stock dividends

314

314

1,255

1,102

Net income available to common stockholders

$

6,050

$

3,937

$

21,572

$

15,815

Net income per common share - basic

$

2.10

$

1.37

$

7.51

$

5.74

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.97

$

1.32

$

7.11

$

5.52

* Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-record-earnings-for-both-the-fourth-1130004

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.