PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Earnings for Both the Fourth Quarter and the Year 2025

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $6,049,519 compared to $3,937,492 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 53.64%. For 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $21,571,965 compared to $15,814,873 for 2024, an increase of 36.40%.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company reported total assets of $1.404 billion compared to $1.317 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 6.56%. Total deposits were $1.186 billion and gross loans were $1.180 billion at the end of 2025, compared to total deposits of $1.115 billion and gross loans of $1.129 billion at the end of 2024, increases of 6.38% and 4.51% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am pleased to report record quarterly and full year earnings for our Company. We were able to show strong increases in our quarterly and annual net income available to shareholders as we continued to see efficiencies from our strategic merger with Coastal Bank & Trust in 2024. The hard work and dedication of our employees to serve our customers continues to drive our success. Our strong financial performance helped drive our shareholder value as our stock had a total return of 28.33% for 2025 (includes cash dividends and gain in stock value). As always, we will continue to look for opportunities to continue enhancing shareholder value."

For 2025, the Company had basic earnings of $7.51 per share compared to basic earnings of $5.74 per share in 2024, an increase of 30.84%. The December 31, 2025, book value per common share was $45.40, and the tangible book value per common share was $40.75. In 2025, the Company paid cash dividends of $2.34 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 8.84% from the cash dividends paid in 2024. The Company has paid 56 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012. The quarterly cash dividend has increased each quarter.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands, as well as a loan production office in New Bern.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 as presented is unaudited.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, In Thousands 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 10,521 $ 11,445 Interest-earning deposits with banks 24,093 13,385 Investment securities 143,472 114,048 Loans, gross 1,180,246 1,129,337 Allowance for credit losses (10,493 ) (10,205 ) Intangible assets 13,854 14,278 Other assets 41,900 44,922 Total assets $ 1,403,593 $ 1,317,210 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,186,279 $ 1,115,145 Borrowed funds 53,121 58,496 Other liabilities 11,120 10,282 Shareholders' Equity 153,073 133,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,403,593 $ 1,317,210 Book value per share $ 45.40 $ 39.63 Tangible book value per share $ 40.75 $ 34.72

Statements of Operations

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended In Thousands December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 22,434 $ 21,158 $ 88,022 $ 77,820 Interest expense 9,081 9,559 37,174 35,816 Net interest income 13,353 11,599 50,848 42,004 Provision for credit losses 143 1,600 422 1,955 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,210 9,999 50,426 40,049 Non interest income 604 442 2,057 1,723 Non interest expense 5,768 4,998 23,052 19,699 Income before income taxes 8,046 5,443 29,431 22,073 Income tax expense 1,682 1,192 6,604 5,156 Net income 6,364 4,251 22,827 16,917 Preferred stock dividends 314 314 1,255 1,102 Net income available to common stockholders $ 6,050 $ 3,937 $ 21,572 $ 15,815 Net income per common share - basic $ 2.10 $ 1.37 $ 7.51 $ 5.74 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.97 $ 1.32 $ 7.11 $ 5.52

* Derived from audited financial statements

