Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
22.01.2026 17:53 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOMPTA.FR officially registered as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform in France

MACOMPTA.FR officially registered as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform in France

Lagord, January 22, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces it successful registration as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform (PA) from the French tax authorities (DGFiP), as part of the electronic invoicing reform in France.

The electronic invoicing reform represents a major transformation of the French administrative and tax environment. From September 2026, between 4 and 5 million VAT-registered companies will be required to be able to receive electronic invoices, and the issuance of electronic invoices will progressively become mandatory, initially for large companies and subsequently for SMB, VSB and microenterprises from September 2027.

The final registration of MACOMPTA.FR as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform represents a strategic milestone for the Company. It enables MACOMPTA.FR to support the issuance, receipt and transmission of electronic invoices as well as the reporting of invoicing and VAT data in compliance with the regulatory requirements defined by the French tax authorities. This registration confirms the completion of the technical, security and interoperability qualification process undertaken by the Company and allows it to fully support its customers in meeting their regulatory obligations.

Sylvain Heurtier, CEO of MACOMPTA.FR, said: "The final registration as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform represents a major step for MACOMPTA.FR. It confirms our ability to meet the requirements of the reform and our commitment to supporting our customers in a reliable and sustainable manner throughout the transition to electronic invoicing."

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJ2cZsaXlmbJlm1rkp5oZmVpl2xkmGKcmGjLnGhxYp2cmZpixWaUZpfKZnJnlmZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96112-cp-pa-facturation-electronique_va.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.