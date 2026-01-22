MACOMPTA.FR officially registered as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform in France

Lagord, January 22, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces it successful registration as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform (PA) from the French tax authorities (DGFiP), as part of the electronic invoicing reform in France.

The electronic invoicing reform represents a major transformation of the French administrative and tax environment. From September 2026, between 4 and 5 million VAT-registered companies will be required to be able to receive electronic invoices, and the issuance of electronic invoices will progressively become mandatory, initially for large companies and subsequently for SMB, VSB and microenterprises from September 2027.

The final registration of MACOMPTA.FR as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform represents a strategic milestone for the Company. It enables MACOMPTA.FR to support the issuance, receipt and transmission of electronic invoices as well as the reporting of invoicing and VAT data in compliance with the regulatory requirements defined by the French tax authorities. This registration confirms the completion of the technical, security and interoperability qualification process undertaken by the Company and allows it to fully support its customers in meeting their regulatory obligations.

Sylvain Heurtier, CEO of MACOMPTA.FR, said: "The final registration as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform represents a major step for MACOMPTA.FR. It confirms our ability to meet the requirements of the reform and our commitment to supporting our customers in a reliable and sustainable manner throughout the transition to electronic invoicing."

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

