Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 17:10 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir appointed Deputy CEO of Kvika bank

Kvika bank has appointed Anna Rut Ágústsdóttir as the Bank's Deputy CEO. Anna Rut will assume this role alongside her current position as Managing Director of the Bank's Operations and Development division, thereby supporting continued leadership and the execution of the Bank's strategic initiatives.

Anna Rut has worked within the Kvika Group since the Bank's establishment in 2015 and with its predecessor since 2007. She has extensive experience of the Bank's operations and has held a wide range of roles within the Group. Before assuming the role of Managing Director of Operations and Development in 2022, she served as Head of Finance and Operations at Kvika Asset Management. Prior to that, she held several key positions, including Director at the CEO's Office and Head of Business Management at Kvika, and spent several years working in risk and portfolio management. Anna Rut holds a BSc degree in Business Administration and an MCF degree in Corporate Finance from Reykjavik University and has completed the Icelandic Securities Trading examination.

The appointment of Anna Rut strengthens the Bank's organisational structure and ensures continuity, a clear division of responsibilities, and effective execution at an important juncture in Kvika Bank's operations. Her appointment will also enable Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, to devote increased attention to strategic matters, including merger discussions with Arion Bank, for which preliminary discussions with the Icelandic Competition Authority are still ongoing.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
