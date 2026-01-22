OuterBox Announces Acquisition of GRO Marketing, Expanding Capabilities Across Core Client Verticals

COPLEY, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / OuterBox, a leading performance marketing and web development agency, today announced the acquisition of GRO, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based digital marketing agency specializing in paid media, SEO and growth strategy for senior, student and multi-family housing.

The acquisition supports OuterBox's growth strategy of expansion into verticals with long-term demand durability, strengthening its ability to help clients navigate rising competition, tighter budgets, and increasing pressure from the broader macroeconomic environment.

"Growth for the sake of growth isn't the goal," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "Our strategy is to build a resilient organization by adding teams and capabilities that make us materially better for specific industries and client challenges. GRO fits that model perfectly-deep expertise, strong operators, and a shared belief in disciplined, accountable execution."

GRO is the go-to performance marketing agency in senior, student and multi-family housing, complementing OuterBox's existing strengths across SEO, paid media, and web development. Together, the combined organization is positioned to deliver more integrated, full-funnel programs aligned to defined industry verticals rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

"Joining OuterBox allows us to continue doing what we do best, which is driving real performance, while becoming part of a larger, more durable platform," said Matt Pavlick, CEO of GRO. "OuterBox is scaling with intention, with a clear perspective on where the market is heading. That alignment made this an easy decision for our team and our clients."

Founded with a focus on turning marketing investment into measurable business outcomes, GRO has earned a reputation for pragmatic strategy, transparent reporting, and long-term client partnerships.

The acquisition reflects OuterBox's belief that agencies built to withstand economic uncertainty must be focused, specialized, and operationally strong, rather than broad or trend-driven. By adding GRO, OuterBox expands its paid media and analytics capabilities while maintaining a sharp emphasis on vertical expertise, execution quality, and long-term client value.

Simultaneously, GRO clients will gain access to a broader suite of services, deeper technical resources, and expanded strategic support, while GRO team members will join an organization investing heavily in innovation, durability, and repeatable growth frameworks.

About OuterBox: OuterBox is a performance marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience and a U.S.-based team of more than 300. Its flagship services include paid search marketing , search engine optimization , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , AI development services , and website development . OuterBox provides marketing services across multiple platforms, including WordPress, Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento. With all services under one roof, the company can provide a cohesive approach to digital marketing, driving the marketing results clients deserve.

About GRO: GRO Marketing is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based performance marketing agency dedicated to forging strategies that amplify brands, foster community connections, and bolster businesses. Since its inception in 2018, GRO has made a significant impact in the digital domain, particularly in sectors such as student housing, multifamily, technology and healthcare.

