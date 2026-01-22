Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - S3 Ventures is pleased to announce that Aaron Perman, General Partner of S3 Ventures will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures is the largest and longest-serving venture capital firm born in Texas and investing nationwide. Backed by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Software and Healthcare Technology. With over $1B in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B rounds-with initial investments ranging from $500K to $15M and the capacity to invest $25M over the life of a company. Learn more at www.s3vc.com.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global