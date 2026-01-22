Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces €3 million in financing from Bpifrance. This funding is intended to accelerate its innovation projects and is combined with the renewal of the company's membership in Bpifrance's Club Excellence.

€3 million in funding to support innovation

Since its creation, Hoffmann Green has pursued a process of constant innovation, developing sustainable solutions and co-products that are revolutionizing the cement market. The company has now established itself as a key player in a sector where no breakthrough innovation had emerged for more than 200 years.

As part of Bpifrance's R&D Innovation Loan program, dedicated to financing technological innovation projects, Hoffmann Green is receiving €3 million in funding. This program supports industrial research, experimental development, process and organizational innovation, and feasibility studies.

This funding will enable Hoffmann Green to strengthen its research and development capabilities, accelerate the development of new 0% clinker decarbonized cements, and deploy innovative solutions that address the environmental and industrial challenges of sustainable construction, as part of a major innovation project dedicated to developing a new disruptive technology.

Renewal of Hoffmann Green's membership in Bpifrance's Club Excellence

Bpifrance's Club Excellence brings together 2,000 leaders of high-potential companies, selected for their growth and regional and national influence. It offers a privileged setting for discussion, networking, and strategic support, enabling members to remain at the forefront of innovation and development. Each member is co-opted by the institution's networks and embodies entrepreneurial excellence, the desire to excel, and positive impact.

Hoffmann Green's inclusion in this club once again this year strengthens its visibility and recognition within the French entrepreneurial ecosystem and opens up new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This funding and the renewal of our membership in Bpifrance's Club Excellence recognize the importance of our innovative and sustainable approach. We would like to thank Bpifrance for their confidence in us, which will enable us to accelerate the development of decarbonized cements, intensify our research, and offer concrete solutions for more responsible and environmentally friendly construction."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

